Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 is the first patch for Runeterra Reforged! Check out the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 Notes here.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 Notes

System Changes

Player Damage

  • Base Stage 4 Damage: 5 >>> 4

Large Changes

Region Portal – House Lightshield

  • Tick Rate for all stats: 1 >>> 2 seconds
  • Health per Tick: 1% >>> 2% max Health

Traits

  • Bastion Armor & MR: 20/60/120/250 >>> 20/50/100/240
  • Challenger Attack Speed: 30/60/90/125% >>> 30/60/95/140%
  • Ionia Bonus Stats: 100/200/300% >>> 100/200/325%
  • Gunner AD Per Stack 7/12/20 >>> 6/11/20
  • Piltover T-Hex Health per Power: 80 >>> 65
  • T-Hex Base Armor and MR: 20 >>> 15
  • T-Hex now gains a heap of bonus stats at 100 power (14 loss streak) rather than 70 (11-12 loss streak)
  • Buffed the following cashouts: 9-12 Energy: 8g >>> 10g, 13-17 Energy: 13g >>> 15g, 18-23 Energy: 19g >>> 22g, 24-29 Energy: 27g >>> 30g, 30-36 Energy: 38g >>> 42g, 37-44 Energy: 51g >>> 55g, 45-51 Energy: 65g >>> 70g
  • Piltover (Double Up): If both you and your partner lose, gain Charges as you would normally do
  • Piltover (Double Up): If you lose and your partner wins, gain 50% progress towards gaining Charges. When this happens twice, gain Charges.
  • Shurima: The Sun Disc no longer replaces the 2nd heal pulse with the Ascension pulse at Shurima (3) and (5). The heal pulse and Ascension now happen together.
  • Shurima (7): Now also boosts Ascension bonuses by +20%
  • Shurima (9): Now additionally Ascends a second time after 8 seconds
  • Shurima (9): Ascension bonuses: +125% >>> +25%
  • Shurima (9): Total Ascension Power: 225% >>> 130%+130%=260%
  • Slayer Health Threshold for Double bonus Damage: 60% >>> 75%
  • Strategist Shield: 200/350/500/700 >>> 200/350/500/800
  • Strategist AP: 20/30/45/60 >>> 20/30/50/70
  • Targon Healing & Shielding Increase: 18/30/50% >>> 20/40/70%
  • Void Rift Herald Void Charge Base Damage: 180 >>> 225
  • Baron Nashor Base Health: 1050 >>> 1000
  • Baron Nashor Voracious Bite Damage: 1000 >>> 666
  • Zaun, Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stat Increase: 100% >>> 60%
  • Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton Armor & MR: 33 >>> 30
  • Zaun, Robotic Arm Chance to Proc: 33% >>> 60%
  • Zaun, Robotic ArmOvercharged True Damage: 40% >>> 50%
  • Zaun, Virulent Bioware Damage Increase: 25% >>> 20%

Tier 1 Units

  • Kayle Divine Ascent On Hit Damage: 28/40/60 >>> 33/44/66
  • Irelia Ionia bonus MR and Armor: 40 >>> 25
  • Orianna Command: Protect Shield Power: 225/250/275 >>> 225/250/325
  • Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 180/270/405 >>> 190/285/430
  • Tristana 4-Star Attacks per Mega Shot: 8 >>> 10

Tier 2 Units

  • Ashe Volley AD Percent: 110% >>> 125/125/130%
  • Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 20/20/25%
  • Kled Skaaaaaaarl! Self Shield: 40% >>> 30% max HP
  • Sett Ionia Bonus: 180 HP >>> 200 HP
  • Taliyah Base Seismic Shove Damage: 160/240/375 >>> 150/225/350
  • Taliyah Seismic Shove Boulder Damage: 125/190/300 >>> 125/190/290
  • Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 210/315/485/485 >>> 200/300/465/465

Tier 3 Units

  • Ekko Phase Dive Heal Percent: 30% >>> 20%
  • Garen Judgement Base attacks per spin 2 >>> 1.8
  • Garen Judgement Attack speed per spin 0.5 >>> 0.55
  • Garen Judgement Spin AD Ratio 70/75/80 >>> 70/72/75
  • Sona Crescendo Damage: 115/175/285 >>> 105/155/255
  • Sona Crescendo Attack Speed Granted: 25/30/40% >>> 30/35/40%
  • Taric max Mana buff: 40/100 >>> 40/90

Tier 4 Units

  • Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/40% >>> 8/8/40%
  • Gwen HP: 900 >>> 1000
  • Gwen Snip! Snip! Damage: 95/140/400 >>> 100/150/500
  • Kai’Sa Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could gain mana during her spellcast.
  • Kai’Sa max Mana buff: 50/120 >>> 40/110
  • Sejuani Passive True Damage: 1.5/1.5/5% >>> 1.5/1.5/10%
  • Sejuani Fury of the North Damage: 150/225/1000 >>> 160/240/1200
  • Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 225/355/1600 >>> 240/360/2000
  • Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield Damage: 250/350/1500 >>> 275/350/1800
  • Urgot Mana nerf: 0/70 >>> 0/100
  • Zeri Surge Overcharge AD ratio: 65/65/100% >>> 50/50/100%
  • Zeri Surge Overcharge Kills no longer reset the duration of Surge
  • Zeri Surge Overcharge duration: 5 >>> 6 seconds

Tier 5 Units

  • Aatrox HP: 1000 >>> 1100
  • Bel’Veth HP: 1000 >>> 1100
  • Bel’Veth max Mana buff: 0/70 >>> 0/55
  • Heimerdinger’s Technogenius (Apex Turret) Self-Repair upgrade duration 7/5/2 >>> 9/7/5
  • Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) max Mana buff: 40/110 >>> 30/100
  • Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) targets his current target >>> targets largest clump
  • Ryze Realm Warp (Shadow Isles) REWORK: Now marks the strongest 1/1/10 ally's soul(s) to be reclaimed by the Shadow Isles. After they die, they return to the battlefield with 40/60/100% of their maximum Health. If all living allies are already marked, Ryze instead resurrects a deceased ally. Ryze cannot resurrect himself.
  • Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Targon) 1.5/2/15s stun removed and replaced with a brief (0.25s) knockup.
  • Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) Mana: 40/90 >>> 50/75
  • Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) NEW: If there are no units left on your bench, Ryze summons a random high-cost unit from the shop.

Legend Augments

  • Buried Treasure I/II/III: All Tiers grant 1 gold with each item.
  • Buried Treasure I/II/III: Now starts granting items the round the augment is selected.
  • Teaming Up I/II/III: Replaced with Seeing Double I/II/III
  • Seeing Double I: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 5 gold.
  • Seeing Double II: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 8 gold.
  • Seeing Double III: Gain 2 random items made from 2 of the same component and 3 gold.
  • Balanced Budget I Gold per turn: 4 >>> 5
  • Balanced Budget II Gold Per Turn: 6 >>> 8
  • Balanced Budget III Gold Per Turn: 10 >>> 12
  • Battle Ready I Damage & Damage Reduction: 4% >>> 3%
  • Battle Ready II Damage & Damage Reduction: 7% >>> 6%
  • Battle Ready III Damage & Damage Reduction: 10% >>> 8%
  • Final Ascension Base Damage: 18% >>> 15%
  • Giant Grab Bag Gold: 18 >>> 15
  • Knowledge Download I XP: 12 >>> 16
  • Knowledge Download II XP: 22 >>> 24
  • Knowledge Download III XP: 36 >>> 40
  • It Pays to Learn II XP & Gold: 14 >>> 18
  • It Pays to Learn III XP & Gold: 20 >>> 24
  • Medium Forge Gold: 12 >>> 10
  • Money!: Gold 9 >>> 12
  • Money Money! Gold: 16 >>> 20
  • Money Money Money! Gold: 22 >>> 30
  • Partial Ascension Damage Increase: 33% >>> 30%
  • Rolling For Days I Free Rerolls: 10 >>> 14
  • Rolling For Days II Free Rerolls: 18 >>> 21
  • Rolling For Days III Free Rerolls: 25 >>> 35
  • Small Forge Gold: 8 >>> 6
  • Tiny Power I AP/AD/AS: 5 >>> 8
  • Tiny Power II AD/AP/AS: 8 >>> 11
  • Tiny Power III AD/AP/AS: 11 >>> 18
  • Training Reward I Gold: 5 >>> 7
  • Training Reward II Gold: 13 >>> 15
  • Training Reward III Gold: 18 >>> 24
  • Well Earned Comforts II HP Per Item: 90 >>> 111
  • Well Earned Comforts III AS per Item: 10% >>> 8%

Augments

  • All Natural I HP: 75 >>> 120
  • Army Building Turns before 2nd Duplicator: 8 >>> 7
  • Bronze Ticket Rolls per free roll: 5 >>> 4
  • Built Different and Double Trouble are now mutually exclusive.
  • Component Buffet: Now also grants a random component.
  • Jeweled Lotus I Crit Chance: 25% >>> 50%
  • Latent Forge Rounds until Ornn Anvil: 7 >>> 8
  • On a Roll: Limited to 2 free rolls per round.
  • Red Buff Burn Duration: 8 sec >>> 5 sec
  • Spoils of War I Drop Chance: 20% >>> 25%
  • Unburdened I Attack Speed: 35% >>> 30%
  • Unified Resistance I Armor & MR: 25 >>> 20
  • A Cut Above Chance to Drop Gold: 50% >>> 40%
  • Adrenaline Rush Max Damage: 30% >>> 25%
  • Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 >>> 3
  • Built Different II AS: 35/45/55/65 >>> 30/35/40/50%
  • Caretaker’s Favor: Gain a component anvil when you reach level 5, 6, 7, and 8.
  • Combat Caster Shield Value: 100/130/160/190 >>> 90/115/145/170
  • Dueling Gunners (Gunner): Base AS: 15% >>> 10%
  • Dueling Gunners (Gunner) AS per stack: 3% >>> 2%
  • Early Education Starting AP: 10 >>> 15
  • Frequent Flier Rerolls: 14 >>> 10
  • Gifts from the Fallen Stats Given: 5 >>> 4
  • Glacial Breeze (Freljord) HP Shield: 20% >>> 15%
  • Idealism Bonus Damage: 18% >>> 13%
  • Infusion Mana per 5 sec: 15 >>> 20
  • Jeweled Lotus II Crit chance: 10% >>> 15%
  • Long Distance Pals Stat Share: 35% >>> 30%
  • Loving Invocation (Invoker) AP per cast: 3 >>> 2.5
  • Martyr HP Heal: 12% >>> 10%
  • Medium-End Shopping: Now grants 3 gold.
  • Morning Light (Bastion) Heal: 60% >>> 40%
  • Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Starting Bonus Mana: 20 >>> 10
  • Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Takedown Bonus Mana: 30 >>> 20
  • Pandora’s Items II: Grants 2 Item Components >>> Grants 1 completed item
  • Ravenous Hunter AP & AD per stack: 3 >>> 6
  • Ravenous Hunter Max Stacks: 25 >>> 50
  • Return on Investment Rerolls to activate: 25 >>> 22
  • Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 20% >>> 15%
  • Scrappy Inventions: Now converts a maximum of 4 components to temporary items.
  • Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 12% >>> 15%
  • Shimmer Inventors AS per 10 gold: 5% >>> 8%
  • Shimmer Inventors Max AS: 50% >>> 40%
  • Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus HP per star level: 100 >>> 80
  • Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus AD/AP per star level: 10 >>> 8
  • Stars are Born: Additionally grants 3 gold.
  • Stellacorn’s Blessing Attack Speed: 30% >>> 45%
  • Spoils of War II Drop chance 33% >>> 35%
  • The Boss Attack Speed & AP Per Sit Up: 20 >>> 30
  • Tons of Stats HP & Stats: 66 & 6 >>> 55 & 5
  • Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 6% >>> 8%
  • Total Domination (Noxus) Execute per stack: 2% >>> 1%
  • Two Healthy HP Per Unit: 125 >>> 111
  • Trade Sector: Grants 2 gold.
  • Unified Resistance II Armor & MR: 35 >>> 30
  • Ancient Archives II Gold: 3 >>> 5
  • Birthday Presents: Additionally grants 1 gold when you level up
  • Built Different III Attack Speed: 40/50/65/75% >>> 35/40/45/55%
  • (Reworked) Caretaker’s Chosen: As you level, gain more powerful items. At level 4 – gain a Component Anvil, at level 6 – gain a Completed Item Anvil, at level 8 – open a radiant item armory.
  • (NEW) Endless Hordes: Gain +3 maximum team size, but your units can only hold 1 item and their total health is reduced by 40%. Gain 2 gold.
  • Final Reserves Gold: 25 >>> 40
  • Hedge Fund Gold: 18 >>> 22
  • Hedge Fund+ Gold: 27 >>> 32
  • Hedge Fund++ Gold: 40 >>> 44
  • Living Forge: Gives Ornn Item Anvil instead of a random Ornn Artifact.
  • Lucky Gloves: Reduced some of the less desirable combinations from Lucky Gloves rolls.
  • March of Progress Starting XP: 10 >>> 3
  • Spoils of War III Drop Chance: 40% >>> 45%
  • Spoils of War III: Major loot drops occur slightly faster.
  • Starter Kit: No longer grants a component.
  • Wandering Trainer Gold: 1 >>> 4
  • What the Forge HP Per Artifact: 100 >>> 160

Items

  • Bramble Vest Damage Cooldown: 2.5 sec >>> 2 sec
  • Chalice of Power Starting Mana: 30 >>> 45
  • Chalice of Power MR: 20 >>> 45
  • Chalice of Power AP: 25 >>> 20
  • Guinsoo’s Rageblade Base AS: 10% >>> 18%
  • Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per Auto: 5% >>> 4%
  • Ionic Spark Mana Ratio Shock: 185% >>> 160%
  • Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 25 >>> 30
  • Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 300/350/400/800 >>> 180/200/220/240
  • Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Duration: 15 sec >>> 4 sec
  • Last Whisper Armor Shred Duration: 5 sec >>> 3 sec
  • Protector’s Vow Armor & MR Granted: 35 >>> 25
  • Spear of Shojin Starting Mana: 15 >>> 30
  • Spear of Shojin AP: 15 >>> 25
  • Zeke’s Herald AD to wearer: 10% >>> 25%
  • Zeke’s Herald AS: 20% >>> 15%

Ornn and Radiant Items

  • Anima Visage HP: 250 >>> 500
  • Deathfire Grasp Debuff Duration: 6 sec >>> 8 sec
  • Eternal Winter Attack Slow: 30% >>> 20%
  • Eternal Winter Health: 150 >>> 500
  • Infinity Force HP: 25 >>> 250
  • Locket of Targon Prim(Radiant) Shield Value: 400/450/500/550 >>> 200/250/300/350
  • Sniper’s Focus Attack Speed: 40% >>> 15%
  • Sniper’s Focus Bugfix: No longer a unique item.
  • Bramble Vest (Radiant) Damage Cooldown: 1.5 sec >>> 2 sec
  • Chalice of Power (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 >>> 45
  • Chalice of Power (Radiant) MR: 20 >>> 45
  • Edge of Night (Radiant) AS on Proc: 40% >>> 50%
  • Gargoyle Stoneplate (Radiant) Base Armor & MR: 20 >>> 30
  • Guardbreaker (Radiant) Bonus Damage: 70% >>> 50%
  • Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) Base AS: 25% >>> 30%
  • Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) AS per Auto: 10% >>> 8%
  • Jeweled Gauntlet (Radiant) AP: 50 >>> 55
  • Locket of the Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 350/400/450 >>> 400/450/500
  • Quicksilver (Radiant) AS: 70% >>> 50%
  • Runaan's Hurricane (Radiant) AD: 20% >>> 30%
  • Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) HP: 250 >>> 400
  • Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) Team Starting Mana: 15 >>> 25
  • Spear of Shojin (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 >>> 30
  • Spear of Shojin (Radiant) AD: 10% >>> 25%
  • Titan’s Resolve (Radiant) AS: 30% >>> 20%
  • Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base HP: 150 >>> 350
  • Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base AD: 10% >>> 35%
  • Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) AS: 50% >>> 35%
  • Zephyr (Radiant) HP: 150 >>> 300

Small Changes

Traits

  • Bastion has a new start-of-combat VFX!

Units

  • Azir is now slightly smaller
  • Akshan shots from Comeuppance are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.
  • Cho’Gath is now slightly larger
  • Cho’Gath size growth per stack of Feast (permanent Health) has been slightly increased
  • Jinx shots from her Fishbones! are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.
  • Nasus is now slightly larger

Augments

  • All Natural text updated to specify it only works on champions (behavior unchanged).
  • Gifts from Above has been renamed to Spectral Supplies
  • Shoplifting: After the first shop refresh >>> start of each turn.
  • Winds of War (Galio Carry) text updated to specify that it deals damage based on his maximum health, not his target’s.
  • Lesser Jeweled Lotus now has a new indicator VFX.
  • Lesser Jeweled Lotus indicator now shows up during the planning phase.

Tooltips

  • Aatrox tooltip now more clearly explains his conversion of bonus Attack Speed to bonus Attack Damage while transformed
  • Physical spells that have base damage now display that their damage scales off Ability Power as well in the upper tooltip. This impacts the following tooltips: Akshan, Bel’Veth, Darius, Jhin, Jinx, Urgot, Yasuo, Zed

Bugfixes

  • Neural pruning: Early Education stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit
  • Atrophy: Endurance Training stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit
  • Think slower: Think Fast can no longer appear on an augment reroll.
  • Shimmerscale items now correctly track total gold generated when units are starred up.
  • Anima Visage no longer heals during Planning Phase during the first turn it’s equipped
  • Closing the box: Fixed a rare bug where you could be offered multiple Pandora’s Items augments.
  • Fixed a bug where Salvage Bin could delete completed items rerolled by Pandora’s Items.
  • Wounded tooltips: Cassiopeia, Katarina, and Teemo now display the correct amount of Healing Reduction in their tooltips.
  • Fixed a bug where Kled could execute target’s outside the original threshold if the initial target died before completion.
  • Baron’s bonus Health modifier in Stage 5 is now the intended 100% instead of 95%
  • Fixed Pumping up I/II so output matches the tooltip
  • Rooted in place: Fixed a bug with God Willow’s Grove that could cause units to become permanently unsellable and uncombinable
  • Fixed an error in Final Grab Bag II’s tooltip
  • Fixed a bug where Demacia couldn’t roll any item if a regular version was already equipped.
  • Double Up – Piltover no longer grants Charges if you win on your partner’s board
  • Broken royal lineage: Pandora’s Box will no longer reroll Crown of Demacia
  • Fixed text mistake on Poppy’s ability
  • Fixed a bug where a unit in the God Willow’s Grove when the player died would make that unit unmovable and uncombinable for anyone else.
  • Outrageous: Fixed a bug where Two Tarics casting at same time negates all damage
  • Scrapped: Selling a Zaun-modded unit no longer deletes items if your item bench is almost full.
  • Augment rerolls now work in Hyper Roll.
  • Shimmerscale items now work in Hyper Roll
  • Empire of friendship: Shurima's Sun Disc in Double Up will now travel with you to your partner's board during reinforcement. With the Shurima's Legacy augment, the Sun Disc will help attack your partner's enemy
  • Fixed a bug where 9-12 energy T-Hex would drop one less 3 cost than intended, and 13-17 energy would drop one more 3 cost than intended.
  • Idealism now works with Radiant Hand of Justice
  • Fixed a bug that caused your game to crash when inspecting Zeri with chem mod
  • Fixed bug where Legend Augment value did not match
  • Fixed bug with floating text from T-Hex and Taric spells
  • Fixed bug with Ornn Legend on menu showing incorrect information
  • Fixed a bug where Viego’s spell would lock out enemy units from moving or attacking.
  • Wise judgment: Shurima now correctly determines strongest Shurimans
  • It’s only a shadow: Fixed a bug where Shadow Isles Emblem was being deleted by Salvage Bin
  • Jurassic Laboratory: Fixed a bug where Wandering Trainer Augment could cause multiple T-Hexes to spawn.
  • Fixed a bug where Ionians were losing their stats when units were summoned during combat.
  • URF NOISES: Fixed bug to ensure the Urf Legend makes his correct SFX
  • Fixed a bug with the Samurai Duel arena where an interaction was covered/blocked by mobile UI elements.
  • Gotta go faster: Fixed a bug where Gotta Go Fast was not giving the correct amount of extra mana
  • Dinosaurs aren’t afraid of ghosts: T-Hex now properly casts his ability on ghost armies
  • Long Distance Pals calculation no longer depends on unit size (which could cause unexpected behavior).
  • Cutting Corners now displays the correct XP value at all times.
  • Vladimir Legend now works correctly in Double Up
  • 4-Star Yordles now gain the correct amount of bonus HP from items and augments.
  • Shadows Isles now always grants a shield during combat