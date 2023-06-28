Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 is the first patch for Runeterra Reforged! Check out the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 Notes here.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 Notes
System Changes
Player Damage
- Base Stage 4 Damage: 5 >>> 4
Large Changes
Region Portal – House Lightshield
- Tick Rate for all stats: 1 >>> 2 seconds
- Health per Tick: 1% >>> 2% max Health
Traits
- Bastion Armor & MR: 20/60/120/250 >>> 20/50/100/240
- Challenger Attack Speed: 30/60/90/125% >>> 30/60/95/140%
- Ionia Bonus Stats: 100/200/300% >>> 100/200/325%
- Gunner AD Per Stack 7/12/20 >>> 6/11/20
- Piltover T-Hex Health per Power: 80 >>> 65
- T-Hex Base Armor and MR: 20 >>> 15
- T-Hex now gains a heap of bonus stats at 100 power (14 loss streak) rather than 70 (11-12 loss streak)
- Buffed the following cashouts: 9-12 Energy: 8g >>> 10g, 13-17 Energy: 13g >>> 15g, 18-23 Energy: 19g >>> 22g, 24-29 Energy: 27g >>> 30g, 30-36 Energy: 38g >>> 42g, 37-44 Energy: 51g >>> 55g, 45-51 Energy: 65g >>> 70g
- Piltover (Double Up): If both you and your partner lose, gain Charges as you would normally do
- Piltover (Double Up): If you lose and your partner wins, gain 50% progress towards gaining Charges. When this happens twice, gain Charges.
- Shurima: The Sun Disc no longer replaces the 2nd heal pulse with the Ascension pulse at Shurima (3) and (5). The heal pulse and Ascension now happen together.
- Shurima (7): Now also boosts Ascension bonuses by +20%
- Shurima (9): Now additionally Ascends a second time after 8 seconds
- Shurima (9): Ascension bonuses: +125% >>> +25%
- Shurima (9): Total Ascension Power: 225% >>> 130%+130%=260%
- Slayer Health Threshold for Double bonus Damage: 60% >>> 75%
- Strategist Shield: 200/350/500/700 >>> 200/350/500/800
- Strategist AP: 20/30/45/60 >>> 20/30/50/70
- Targon Healing & Shielding Increase: 18/30/50% >>> 20/40/70%
- Void Rift Herald Void Charge Base Damage: 180 >>> 225
- Baron Nashor Base Health: 1050 >>> 1000
- Baron Nashor Voracious Bite Damage: 1000 >>> 666
- Zaun, Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stat Increase: 100% >>> 60%
- Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton Armor & MR: 33 >>> 30
- Zaun, Robotic Arm Chance to Proc: 33% >>> 60%
- Zaun, Robotic ArmOvercharged True Damage: 40% >>> 50%
- Zaun, Virulent Bioware Damage Increase: 25% >>> 20%
Tier 1 Units
- Kayle Divine Ascent On Hit Damage: 28/40/60 >>> 33/44/66
- Irelia Ionia bonus MR and Armor: 40 >>> 25
- Orianna Command: Protect Shield Power: 225/250/275 >>> 225/250/325
- Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 180/270/405 >>> 190/285/430
- Tristana 4-Star Attacks per Mega Shot: 8 >>> 10
Tier 2 Units
- Ashe Volley AD Percent: 110% >>> 125/125/130%
- Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 20/20/25%
- Kled Skaaaaaaarl! Self Shield: 40% >>> 30% max HP
- Sett Ionia Bonus: 180 HP >>> 200 HP
- Taliyah Base Seismic Shove Damage: 160/240/375 >>> 150/225/350
- Taliyah Seismic Shove Boulder Damage: 125/190/300 >>> 125/190/290
- Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 210/315/485/485 >>> 200/300/465/465
Tier 3 Units
- Ekko Phase Dive Heal Percent: 30% >>> 20%
- Garen Judgement Base attacks per spin 2 >>> 1.8
- Garen Judgement Attack speed per spin 0.5 >>> 0.55
- Garen Judgement Spin AD Ratio 70/75/80 >>> 70/72/75
- Sona Crescendo Damage: 115/175/285 >>> 105/155/255
- Sona Crescendo Attack Speed Granted: 25/30/40% >>> 30/35/40%
- Taric max Mana buff: 40/100 >>> 40/90
Tier 4 Units
- Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/40% >>> 8/8/40%
- Gwen HP: 900 >>> 1000
- Gwen Snip! Snip! Damage: 95/140/400 >>> 100/150/500
- Kai’Sa Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could gain mana during her spellcast.
- Kai’Sa max Mana buff: 50/120 >>> 40/110
- Sejuani Passive True Damage: 1.5/1.5/5% >>> 1.5/1.5/10%
- Sejuani Fury of the North Damage: 150/225/1000 >>> 160/240/1200
- Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 225/355/1600 >>> 240/360/2000
- Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield Damage: 250/350/1500 >>> 275/350/1800
- Urgot Mana nerf: 0/70 >>> 0/100
- Zeri Surge Overcharge AD ratio: 65/65/100% >>> 50/50/100%
- Zeri Surge Overcharge Kills no longer reset the duration of Surge
- Zeri Surge Overcharge duration: 5 >>> 6 seconds
Tier 5 Units
- Aatrox HP: 1000 >>> 1100
- Bel’Veth HP: 1000 >>> 1100
- Bel’Veth max Mana buff: 0/70 >>> 0/55
- Heimerdinger’s Technogenius (Apex Turret) Self-Repair upgrade duration 7/5/2 >>> 9/7/5
- Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) max Mana buff: 40/110 >>> 30/100
- Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) targets his current target >>> targets largest clump
- Ryze Realm Warp (Shadow Isles) REWORK: Now marks the strongest 1/1/10 ally's soul(s) to be reclaimed by the Shadow Isles. After they die, they return to the battlefield with 40/60/100% of their maximum Health. If all living allies are already marked, Ryze instead resurrects a deceased ally. Ryze cannot resurrect himself.
- Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Targon) 1.5/2/15s stun removed and replaced with a brief (0.25s) knockup.
- Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) Mana: 40/90 >>> 50/75
- Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) NEW: If there are no units left on your bench, Ryze summons a random high-cost unit from the shop.
Legend Augments
- Buried Treasure I/II/III: All Tiers grant 1 gold with each item.
- Buried Treasure I/II/III: Now starts granting items the round the augment is selected.
- Teaming Up I/II/III: Replaced with Seeing Double I/II/III
- Seeing Double I: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 5 gold.
- Seeing Double II: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 8 gold.
- Seeing Double III: Gain 2 random items made from 2 of the same component and 3 gold.
- Balanced Budget I Gold per turn: 4 >>> 5
- Balanced Budget II Gold Per Turn: 6 >>> 8
- Balanced Budget III Gold Per Turn: 10 >>> 12
- Battle Ready I Damage & Damage Reduction: 4% >>> 3%
- Battle Ready II Damage & Damage Reduction: 7% >>> 6%
- Battle Ready III Damage & Damage Reduction: 10% >>> 8%
- Final Ascension Base Damage: 18% >>> 15%
- Giant Grab Bag Gold: 18 >>> 15
- Knowledge Download I XP: 12 >>> 16
- Knowledge Download II XP: 22 >>> 24
- Knowledge Download III XP: 36 >>> 40
- It Pays to Learn II XP & Gold: 14 >>> 18
- It Pays to Learn III XP & Gold: 20 >>> 24
- Medium Forge Gold: 12 >>> 10
- Money!: Gold 9 >>> 12
- Money Money! Gold: 16 >>> 20
- Money Money Money! Gold: 22 >>> 30
- Partial Ascension Damage Increase: 33% >>> 30%
- Rolling For Days I Free Rerolls: 10 >>> 14
- Rolling For Days II Free Rerolls: 18 >>> 21
- Rolling For Days III Free Rerolls: 25 >>> 35
- Small Forge Gold: 8 >>> 6
- Tiny Power I AP/AD/AS: 5 >>> 8
- Tiny Power II AD/AP/AS: 8 >>> 11
- Tiny Power III AD/AP/AS: 11 >>> 18
- Training Reward I Gold: 5 >>> 7
- Training Reward II Gold: 13 >>> 15
- Training Reward III Gold: 18 >>> 24
- Well Earned Comforts II HP Per Item: 90 >>> 111
- Well Earned Comforts III AS per Item: 10% >>> 8%
Augments
- All Natural I HP: 75 >>> 120
- Army Building Turns before 2nd Duplicator: 8 >>> 7
- Bronze Ticket Rolls per free roll: 5 >>> 4
- Built Different and Double Trouble are now mutually exclusive.
- Component Buffet: Now also grants a random component.
- Jeweled Lotus I Crit Chance: 25% >>> 50%
- Latent Forge Rounds until Ornn Anvil: 7 >>> 8
- On a Roll: Limited to 2 free rolls per round.
- Red Buff Burn Duration: 8 sec >>> 5 sec
- Spoils of War I Drop Chance: 20% >>> 25%
- Unburdened I Attack Speed: 35% >>> 30%
- Unified Resistance I Armor & MR: 25 >>> 20
- A Cut Above Chance to Drop Gold: 50% >>> 40%
- Adrenaline Rush Max Damage: 30% >>> 25%
- Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 >>> 3
- Built Different II AS: 35/45/55/65 >>> 30/35/40/50%
- Caretaker’s Favor: Gain a component anvil when you reach level 5, 6, 7, and 8.
- Combat Caster Shield Value: 100/130/160/190 >>> 90/115/145/170
- Dueling Gunners (Gunner): Base AS: 15% >>> 10%
- Dueling Gunners (Gunner) AS per stack: 3% >>> 2%
- Early Education Starting AP: 10 >>> 15
- Frequent Flier Rerolls: 14 >>> 10
- Gifts from the Fallen Stats Given: 5 >>> 4
- Glacial Breeze (Freljord) HP Shield: 20% >>> 15%
- Idealism Bonus Damage: 18% >>> 13%
- Infusion Mana per 5 sec: 15 >>> 20
- Jeweled Lotus II Crit chance: 10% >>> 15%
- Long Distance Pals Stat Share: 35% >>> 30%
- Loving Invocation (Invoker) AP per cast: 3 >>> 2.5
- Martyr HP Heal: 12% >>> 10%
- Medium-End Shopping: Now grants 3 gold.
- Morning Light (Bastion) Heal: 60% >>> 40%
- Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Starting Bonus Mana: 20 >>> 10
- Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Takedown Bonus Mana: 30 >>> 20
- Pandora’s Items II: Grants 2 Item Components >>> Grants 1 completed item
- Ravenous Hunter AP & AD per stack: 3 >>> 6
- Ravenous Hunter Max Stacks: 25 >>> 50
- Return on Investment Rerolls to activate: 25 >>> 22
- Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 20% >>> 15%
- Scrappy Inventions: Now converts a maximum of 4 components to temporary items.
- Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 12% >>> 15%
- Shimmer Inventors AS per 10 gold: 5% >>> 8%
- Shimmer Inventors Max AS: 50% >>> 40%
- Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus HP per star level: 100 >>> 80
- Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus AD/AP per star level: 10 >>> 8
- Stars are Born: Additionally grants 3 gold.
- Stellacorn’s Blessing Attack Speed: 30% >>> 45%
- Spoils of War II Drop chance 33% >>> 35%
- The Boss Attack Speed & AP Per Sit Up: 20 >>> 30
- Tons of Stats HP & Stats: 66 & 6 >>> 55 & 5
- Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 6% >>> 8%
- Total Domination (Noxus) Execute per stack: 2% >>> 1%
- Two Healthy HP Per Unit: 125 >>> 111
- Trade Sector: Grants 2 gold.
- Unified Resistance II Armor & MR: 35 >>> 30
- Ancient Archives II Gold: 3 >>> 5
- Birthday Presents: Additionally grants 1 gold when you level up
- Built Different III Attack Speed: 40/50/65/75% >>> 35/40/45/55%
- (Reworked) Caretaker’s Chosen: As you level, gain more powerful items. At level 4 – gain a Component Anvil, at level 6 – gain a Completed Item Anvil, at level 8 – open a radiant item armory.
- (NEW) Endless Hordes: Gain +3 maximum team size, but your units can only hold 1 item and their total health is reduced by 40%. Gain 2 gold.
- Final Reserves Gold: 25 >>> 40
- Hedge Fund Gold: 18 >>> 22
- Hedge Fund+ Gold: 27 >>> 32
- Hedge Fund++ Gold: 40 >>> 44
- Living Forge: Gives Ornn Item Anvil instead of a random Ornn Artifact.
- Lucky Gloves: Reduced some of the less desirable combinations from Lucky Gloves rolls.
- March of Progress Starting XP: 10 >>> 3
- Spoils of War III Drop Chance: 40% >>> 45%
- Spoils of War III: Major loot drops occur slightly faster.
- Starter Kit: No longer grants a component.
- Wandering Trainer Gold: 1 >>> 4
- What the Forge HP Per Artifact: 100 >>> 160
Items
- Bramble Vest Damage Cooldown: 2.5 sec >>> 2 sec
- Chalice of Power Starting Mana: 30 >>> 45
- Chalice of Power MR: 20 >>> 45
- Chalice of Power AP: 25 >>> 20
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade Base AS: 10% >>> 18%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per Auto: 5% >>> 4%
- Ionic Spark Mana Ratio Shock: 185% >>> 160%
- Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 25 >>> 30
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 300/350/400/800 >>> 180/200/220/240
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Duration: 15 sec >>> 4 sec
- Last Whisper Armor Shred Duration: 5 sec >>> 3 sec
- Protector’s Vow Armor & MR Granted: 35 >>> 25
- Spear of Shojin Starting Mana: 15 >>> 30
- Spear of Shojin AP: 15 >>> 25
- Zeke’s Herald AD to wearer: 10% >>> 25%
- Zeke’s Herald AS: 20% >>> 15%
Ornn and Radiant Items
- Anima Visage HP: 250 >>> 500
- Deathfire Grasp Debuff Duration: 6 sec >>> 8 sec
- Eternal Winter Attack Slow: 30% >>> 20%
- Eternal Winter Health: 150 >>> 500
- Infinity Force HP: 25 >>> 250
- Locket of Targon Prim(Radiant) Shield Value: 400/450/500/550 >>> 200/250/300/350
- Sniper’s Focus Attack Speed: 40% >>> 15%
- Sniper’s Focus Bugfix: No longer a unique item.
- Bramble Vest (Radiant) Damage Cooldown: 1.5 sec >>> 2 sec
- Chalice of Power (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 >>> 45
- Chalice of Power (Radiant) MR: 20 >>> 45
- Edge of Night (Radiant) AS on Proc: 40% >>> 50%
- Gargoyle Stoneplate (Radiant) Base Armor & MR: 20 >>> 30
- Guardbreaker (Radiant) Bonus Damage: 70% >>> 50%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) Base AS: 25% >>> 30%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) AS per Auto: 10% >>> 8%
- Jeweled Gauntlet (Radiant) AP: 50 >>> 55
- Locket of the Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 350/400/450 >>> 400/450/500
- Quicksilver (Radiant) AS: 70% >>> 50%
- Runaan's Hurricane (Radiant) AD: 20% >>> 30%
- Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) HP: 250 >>> 400
- Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) Team Starting Mana: 15 >>> 25
- Spear of Shojin (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 >>> 30
- Spear of Shojin (Radiant) AD: 10% >>> 25%
- Titan’s Resolve (Radiant) AS: 30% >>> 20%
- Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base HP: 150 >>> 350
- Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base AD: 10% >>> 35%
- Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) AS: 50% >>> 35%
- Zephyr (Radiant) HP: 150 >>> 300
Small Changes
Traits
- Bastion has a new start-of-combat VFX!
Units
- Azir is now slightly smaller
- Akshan shots from Comeuppance are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.
- Cho’Gath is now slightly larger
- Cho’Gath size growth per stack of Feast (permanent Health) has been slightly increased
- Jinx shots from her Fishbones! are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.
- Nasus is now slightly larger
Augments
- All Natural text updated to specify it only works on champions (behavior unchanged).
- Gifts from Above has been renamed to Spectral Supplies
- Shoplifting: After the first shop refresh >>> start of each turn.
- Winds of War (Galio Carry) text updated to specify that it deals damage based on his maximum health, not his target’s.
- Lesser Jeweled Lotus now has a new indicator VFX.
- Lesser Jeweled Lotus indicator now shows up during the planning phase.
Tooltips
- Aatrox tooltip now more clearly explains his conversion of bonus Attack Speed to bonus Attack Damage while transformed
- Physical spells that have base damage now display that their damage scales off Ability Power as well in the upper tooltip. This impacts the following tooltips: Akshan, Bel’Veth, Darius, Jhin, Jinx, Urgot, Yasuo, Zed
Bugfixes
- Neural pruning: Early Education stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit
- Atrophy: Endurance Training stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit
- Think slower: Think Fast can no longer appear on an augment reroll.
- Shimmerscale items now correctly track total gold generated when units are starred up.
- Anima Visage no longer heals during Planning Phase during the first turn it’s equipped
- Closing the box: Fixed a rare bug where you could be offered multiple Pandora’s Items augments.
- Fixed a bug where Salvage Bin could delete completed items rerolled by Pandora’s Items.
- Wounded tooltips: Cassiopeia, Katarina, and Teemo now display the correct amount of Healing Reduction in their tooltips.
- Fixed a bug where Kled could execute target’s outside the original threshold if the initial target died before completion.
- Baron’s bonus Health modifier in Stage 5 is now the intended 100% instead of 95%
- Fixed Pumping up I/II so output matches the tooltip
- Rooted in place: Fixed a bug with God Willow’s Grove that could cause units to become permanently unsellable and uncombinable
- Fixed an error in Final Grab Bag II’s tooltip
- Fixed a bug where Demacia couldn’t roll any item if a regular version was already equipped.
- Double Up – Piltover no longer grants Charges if you win on your partner’s board
- Broken royal lineage: Pandora’s Box will no longer reroll Crown of Demacia
- Fixed text mistake on Poppy’s ability
- Fixed a bug where a unit in the God Willow’s Grove when the player died would make that unit unmovable and uncombinable for anyone else.
- Outrageous: Fixed a bug where Two Tarics casting at same time negates all damage
- Scrapped: Selling a Zaun-modded unit no longer deletes items if your item bench is almost full.
- Augment rerolls now work in Hyper Roll.
- Shimmerscale items now work in Hyper Roll
- Empire of friendship: Shurima's Sun Disc in Double Up will now travel with you to your partner's board during reinforcement. With the Shurima's Legacy augment, the Sun Disc will help attack your partner's enemy
- Fixed a bug where 9-12 energy T-Hex would drop one less 3 cost than intended, and 13-17 energy would drop one more 3 cost than intended.
- Idealism now works with Radiant Hand of Justice
- Fixed a bug that caused your game to crash when inspecting Zeri with chem mod
- Fixed bug where Legend Augment value did not match
- Fixed bug with floating text from T-Hex and Taric spells
- Fixed bug with Ornn Legend on menu showing incorrect information
- Fixed a bug where Viego’s spell would lock out enemy units from moving or attacking.
- Wise judgment: Shurima now correctly determines strongest Shurimans
- It’s only a shadow: Fixed a bug where Shadow Isles Emblem was being deleted by Salvage Bin
- Jurassic Laboratory: Fixed a bug where Wandering Trainer Augment could cause multiple T-Hexes to spawn.
- Fixed a bug where Ionians were losing their stats when units were summoned during combat.
- URF NOISES: Fixed bug to ensure the Urf Legend makes his correct SFX
- Fixed a bug with the Samurai Duel arena where an interaction was covered/blocked by mobile UI elements.
- Gotta go faster: Fixed a bug where Gotta Go Fast was not giving the correct amount of extra mana
- Dinosaurs aren’t afraid of ghosts: T-Hex now properly casts his ability on ghost armies
- Long Distance Pals calculation no longer depends on unit size (which could cause unexpected behavior).
- Cutting Corners now displays the correct XP value at all times.
- Vladimir Legend now works correctly in Double Up
- 4-Star Yordles now gain the correct amount of bonus HP from items and augments.
- Shadows Isles now always grants a shield during combat