‘That’s what’s in the history books’: Aaron Judge sets record straight on Barry Bonds, home run record chase

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is on pace to etch his name among the home run hitting greats this season. With a little less than two months left in the MLB regular season left, Judge has already hit 43 home runs this season, and he doesn’t seem intent on slowing down anytime soon. As Judge continues to hit bombs on a nightly basis, many have begun to wonder just how many homers Judge will finish with this season.

As Judge continues his pursuit of home run immortality, he was asked for his opinion of the single-season home run record, which is currently held by Barry Bonds with 73. The problem is that many don’t know how seriously they can take that record given Bonds’ ties to steroid use. When asked whether or not he views Bonds’ record as legit, Judge gave a simple answer:

“But I see the one that Bonds set as the record. That’s what’s in the history books. That’s the one I’ve got to go off of.” – Aaron Judge, St. Louis Post Dispatch

Whether or not Judge can break, or even reach Bonds’ record, remains to be seen. He’d have to go on an even bigger run than the one he’s gone on to start this season, and that may not be very likely to happen.

Instead, Judge has a better chance of breaking the American League’s single-season home run record set by Roger Maris at 61. Some view Maris’ 61 homers as the real record considering he didn’t have steroids taint his legacy.

But not Judge. Aaron Judge has set his sights on Barry Bonds’ record of 73, and while he may not be increasingly likely to reach his record this season, he seems intent on continuing to chase his record in future seasons.