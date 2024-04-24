DJ LeMahieu was seemingly on the verge of returning to the New York Yankees heading into his most recent rehab game. Barring any setbacks, New York was hopeful that the veteran infielder would re-join the big league ball club as soon as possible. LeMahieu, however, exited Tuesday's rehab game early after feeling soreness in his right foot, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post.
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo addressed LeMahieu's setback, via Joyce as well.
“I know how much he loves this team,” Rizzo said, “this clubhouse, the game and how he was pushing to get back, so that’s tough. I’m going to text him and see how he’s doing. Obviously whenever you have a setback, it’s not fun. But it’s about getting healthy and getting him right.”
It goes without saying, but this is a frustrating development for LeMahieu. He was once regarded as one of the better players in MLB, but injuries have negatively impacted his all-around performance in recent years.
DJ LeMahieu's injury concerns
At 35 years old, LeMahieu is trying contribute at a high level in MLB. It is difficult to do that with injury trouble, however. He was able to play in 136 games in 2023 after appearing in just 125 games during the 2022 campaign.
Still, his performance has declined in recent years. LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star, slashed just .243/.327/.390/.718 in 2023. He is still capable of positively impacting a big league team, but he will need to find a way to stay on the field. LeMahieu has yet to play during the 2024 regular season, and his return timeline has become unclear once again.
Yankees' 2024 season
New York has still been able to find success in 2024 despite LeMahieu's absence. They currently lead the American League East with a 16-8 record. The acquisition of Juan Soto has paid major dividends to say the least, and the Yankees appear to be a contender once again after missing the 2023 postseason.
With that being said, having a veteran player like LeMahieu on the field would help matters. The Yankees are certainly hopeful that LeMahieu can still return soon. It is a long season, though, so they will proceed with caution with the veteran.