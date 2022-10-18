On Tuesday, ClutchPoints premiered Episode 2 of its animated web series The Association, featuring Draymond Green ‘punching’ Jordan Poole.

The show features NBA players as employees in an office, toiling away in their different branches. The NBA is a business, and ClutchPoints is taking that literally in the series, which is a parody of the sitcom The Office.

Episode 2 premiered on October 18, and it gives an inside look at the Golden State branch after the Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship.

Mr. Moby – who’s the NBA’s “Head of HR” in the series – stops by the Golden State branch, only to find the day-after remains of their championship party. When Mr. Moby and Stephen Curry and try to put together the pieces from the night before, they discover a hungover Draymond Green had drunk-dialed everyone from LeBron James to Kevin Durant before ‘punching’ Jordan Poole.

In the pilot episode of The Association, which launched in June 2022, Mr. Moby visited the Los Angeles Lakers’ branch, only to find that LeBron James wasn’t happy with how things were being run in LA.

Full of NBA references, background jokes, and small details, The Association will have new episodes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season.

