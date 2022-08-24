Bronny James is without a doubt the most talked-about four star prospect in basketball history. Combine the fact that he’s the son of the undisputed best player of the current generation in LeBron James with the accessibility of content via social media and you have yourself a highly anticipating, middling prospect.

However, that doesn’t mean that Bronny James is just riding the coattails of fame and the shadow of LeBron’s success. He’s also a legitimate basketball prospect that has potential to make a name for himself based on his own merit. While as a player trying to make the NBA Bronny is still shaky at best, he’s making major headway on the court that’s catching the attention of some youth basketball talent evaluators.

The knock on Bronny is that he sometimes plays away from his strengths. He’s a solid spot-up shooter and passer while showing a knack for finishing in transition. But he does succumb to the trap of taking too many contested long twos. However, he’s been finding his stride of late.

Via 247 Sports:

“Early in July, he was really settling for tough and contested 2-point shots rather than the great spot-up shooting he can do,” said 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi. “But we got to Augusta and the Peach Jam activities, and we saw a totally different Bronny. I was taken by how much more aggressive he was while attacking the basket. He wasn’t settling for as many deep 2s, he was making sure he got to his spots on the 3-point line.”

Bossi also said that Bronny James showed a mean streak that he’s not always sporting during a breakout game during Peach Jam, attacking downhill with an aggression that bodes well for his future prospects.

Bronny James isn’t the franchise-altering talent that his father was 20 years ago. As long as he plays within himself and focuses on the strengths he has as a player, he’ll be well on his way to carving out his own path.