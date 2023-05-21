Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 73 kicked off the prelims with a welterweight matchup between Themba Gorimbo and Takashi Sato. Gorimbo was out working Sato early in the fight and then dropped him in the second round almost getting the finish. He seemed winded as the fight progressed into the later rounds but he was able to outlast Sato to get his first win inside the octagon.

Themba Gorimbo is able to go out there and get the victory over Takashi Sato by decision (30-27 X3) #UFCFightNight224 #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/vdYcvvmUvv — ScottishProblem (@ScottishProble) May 20, 2023

Themba Gorimbo faced a bunch of adversity on his way to his time inside the octagon. In her post-fight interview, he talked about how his family and friends turned on him after taking a loss in his debut and how he only had $7 in his bank account leading up to this fight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Themba Gorimbo discusses in post fight presser that family members and friends turned their back on him after his UFC debut, a loss to AJ Fletcher. One of his only supporters, Colby Covington, would bring him food to eat at MMA Masters while Gorimbo struggled financially. pic.twitter.com/zw6W8L6gcO — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 20, 2023

Gorimbo moved from training in Zimbabwe to Miami, Florida at MMA Masters which is the home of the No. 1 welterweight contender Colby Covington. Covington has been a great training partner and friend to Themba Gorimbo. Covington would bring Gorimbo food to eat because he was struggling financially.

Themba Gorimbo is the only fighter in the UFC from Zimbabwe and has already made a name for himself just two fights into his career. He has the power and the grappling skills to really make a run in this welterweight division and the sky is truly the limit for this welterweight contender.