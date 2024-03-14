UFC 298 witnessed an intense showdown between Ian Garry and Geoff Neal, with Garry emerging victorious via a tight split-decision, elevating his undefeated record to 14-0. Garry's performance solidified his position as a potential future welterweight title contender, showcasing his skills and resilience inside the Octagon, and Colby Covington took notice.
Following his hard-earned win, Garry wasted no time in calling out Colby Covington, a move that caught the attention of the outspoken UFC star. Covington took to Twitter to respond to Garry's callout, delivering a brutal retort and issuing his own challenge in return.
In a video posted on social media, Covington criticized Neal's performance against Garry, labeling it as embarrassing. He questioned why he would want to face a lower-ranked opponent like Garry and took a swipe at Ian Garry's wife, referring to her as a gold digger.
Covington outlined three stipulations for a potential fight with Garry: firstly, Garry and his wife must enable comments on their Instagram posts again. Secondly, Garry's wife, Layla, must personally request the fight from Covington, as he believes she holds the power in their relationship. Lastly, Covington insisted that Layla should join him in a video after the fight.
Get on your knees and beg @iangarryMMA @Laylaloves @ufc pic.twitter.com/1w3CzAriB0
— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 13, 2024
Although Colby Covington gave Ian Garry a 24-hour deadline to respond to his demands, it appears unlikely that the fight will materialize under such conditions. Despite the heated exchange, the prospect of a showdown between Garry and Covington remains uncertain, with both fighters trading verbal jabs but the terms of engagement proving to be a significant obstacle.