UFC Vegas 73 Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill: kicks off the prelims with a welterweight showdown between Takashi Sato and Themba Gorimbo. This should be a fun one to kick off the prelims as these two fighters all action all the time and being that both need a bad we can expect fireworks in this one. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Sato-Gorimbo prediction and pick.

Takashi Sato (16-6) looked promising in the beginning of his UFC career with a 2-1 start but he has since dropped three fights in a row and was finished in two of three. He will be looking to rebound in a big way against Themba Gorimbo.

Themba Gorimbo (10-4) was the EFC Welterweight Champion before joining the UFC. He took a fight against AJ Fletcher, who took the fight on short notice, in his debut where he was ultimately submitted inside two rounds. His UFC career could be cut short if he drops his first two fights with the promotion this Saturday.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Takashi Sato-Themba Gorimbo Odds

Takashi Sato: +100

Themba Gorimbo: -122

Over 2.5 Rounds: +134

Under 2.5 Round: -172

UFC Las Vegas: How to Watch Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Takashi Sato Will Win

Takashi Sato showed what he truly could do in his two wins inside the octagon. He’s got good distance management on his feet. Uses that wide karate-style base to keep his opponents at bay while letting him counter as they step in like he did against Jason Witt.

He has a piston of a right hand that could put anyone out, especially someone like Gorimbo who is quite wild on the feet. In order for Sato to be victorious he will need to up his volume, defend the takedowns, and don’t get into a brawl. If he is able to do that he will get back on track.

Why Themba Gorimbo Will Win

Themba Gorimbo showed off his talents to a degree against AJ Fletcher in his UFC debut. He showed he’s got power on the feet, good entries on his takedowns, and is dangerous when he attacks on the mat. That is a recipe for disaster for someone like Sato.

Sato has shown a glaring weakness in his takedown and submission defense. That is something Gorimbo must exploit. The way that Sato just gave up his back in both the Belal Muhammad and Gunnar Nelson fights, Gorimbo can certainly take the back and snatch his neck while he is at it. The way that Gorimbo leaves openings on the feet he would be wise to mix it up and that is how he will be victorious and finally get his first UFC win.

Final Takashi Sato-Themba Gorimbo Prediction & Pick

I always thought Takashi Sato would be better than what he’s shown in his last three but unfortunately, his UFC tenure has taken its course. Gorimbo may leave openings that Sato could exploit but his tentativeness is what will hold him back in this fight.

Gorimbo has the advantage on the feet for just being the more active fighter and landing the more meaningful and impactful shots as well. Ultimately, Gorimbo is the more active fighter on the feet, will land takedowns, and might get a late submission win or take the unanimous decision for his first UFC victory.

Final Takashi Sato-Themba Gorimbo Prediction & Pick: Themba Gorimbo (-122)