At UFC 296, Colby Covington suffered his third defeat at attempting to become the welterweight champion, we take a look at the longtime contender.

The Octagon was draped in the electric hum of anticipation. T-Mobile Arena pulsated with a million questions: Could “Chaos” finally carve his name on the welterweight throne? Or would “Rocky” Edwards prove his meteoric rise wasn't a fluke?

UFC 296's main event wasn't just a championship clash, it was the culmination of a bitter rivalry, fueled by trash talk and personal attacks. And in the end, it was Leon Edwards who cemented his legacy as king of the jungle with a dominant, albeit unspectacular, unanimous decision victory.

Covington, ever the showman, entered with his signature arrogance, but from the opening bell, it was Edwards who dictated the pace. The Brit, laser-focused and disciplined, stalked the challenger, peppering him with crisp jabs and punishing leg kicks. Covington, uncharacteristically hesitant, struggled to find his rhythm. His vaunted wrestling was nullified, his pressure game absent.

Rounds two and three unfolded in a similar vein. Edwards, seemingly content to outpoint his opponent from range, controlled the center of the cage, landing sharp counterstrikes while weathering Covington's predictable flurries. The challenger showed flashes of his trademark volume and aggression, but they amounted to fleeting moments rather than sustained momentum.

The championship rounds brought a desperate urgency to Covington's game. He finally initiated takedowns, landing on top in rounds four and five. Yet, even in these moments of control, Edwards remained composed, scrambling back to his feet and contesting every clinch. It was a masterclass in strategic fight management, leaving Covington exhausted and frustrated.

The final horn silenced the roaring crowd, but the outcome was clear. All three judges awarded Edwards the victory, solidifying his reign as the 170-pound kingpin. While some may criticize the fight's lack of fireworks, its tactical significance shouldn't be understated. Edwards proved he's not just a one-shot wonder; he's a skilled, adaptable champion capable of shutting down even the most vocal trash talker.

For Covington, the loss marks the end of a seemingly endless road to the gold. Three title shots, three defeats. The question now looms: where does “Chaos” go from here? Can he rebuild his momentum, or will this trilogy defeat prove the turning point in his once-meteoric career, let's take a look at what's next for Colby Covington.

Stephen Thompson

Colby Covington's call-out of Stephen Thompson after his welterweight title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 has sparked significant interest in a potential matchup between the two fighters. Despite Covington's interest in facing Thompson, it's important to note that Thompson recently suffered a loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Rakhmonov has also expressed his desire to fight Covington en route to a title shot.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Colby Covington's next move in the welterweight division has been a topic of discussion following his title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296. While there have been suggestions for potential matchups, including a fight against Stephen Thompson, another compelling option has emerged in the form of Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov's recent victory over Thompson has elevated his status in the division, and he has expressed his readiness to face top contenders, including Covington.

Covington's interest in facing Rakhmonov has been a point of contention, with some reports indicating that he is more inclined to pursue a matchup against Stephen Thompson as it ‘makes sense' to him at this stage of their respective careers. However, Rakhmonov's impressive performance and his willingness to confront Covington directly have added an intriguing dynamic to the potential matchup between the two fighters.

Belal Muhammad

Colby Covington's next opponent following his welterweight title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 has been a subject of speculation. While there have been discussions about potential matchups, including a fight against Stephen Thompson, another compelling option has emerged in the form of Belal Muhammad. Despite Muhammad's preference for a title shot between Edwards and Covington, the possibility of a matchup between Covington and Muhammad presents an intriguing storyline for the welterweight division.

While there is uncertainty about Edwards' next move and the potential for a middleweight championship fight, the prospect of a showdown between Covington and Muhammad offers an exciting opportunity to test both fighters against each other. Muhammad's persistence and readiness to step in for the title shot, coupled with Covington's reputation as a top contender, make this potential matchup a compelling option for the welterweight division.