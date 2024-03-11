MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently steamrolling the competition en route to the NBA playoffs, where they have a legitimate chance to be the Western Conference's number one seed. Gilgeous-Alexander has led the charge for a revamped Thunder squad that has also gotten major contributions from Jalen Williams and rookie Chet Holmgren, among a slew of supporting cast members.
Recently, former Boston Celtics champion and current podcast Kevin Garnett took to his own KG Certified show, presented by BetMGM, with former teammate Paul Pierce to drop a hilarious prediction for what a potential Thunder playoff introduction might look like.
“Shai's gonna be like this,” said Garnett, mimicking Gilgeous-Alexander conducting an orchestra, per Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
“We're gonna look over here, and Chet's gonna be like… [mimicks playing trumpet],” added the Hall of Famer.
At times this year, the Thunder have at times mimicked a symphony orchestra with their obvious synergy on the court. It's clear from watching the team that the Oklahoma City players truly enjoy playing with one another, and the results have been impossible to argue with this year so far, as the team currently sits in first place in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture following their most recent win over the Miami Heat.
Up next for the Thunder is a home game vs the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 12, in a game that will feature two of the most exciting young players in the league in Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton.