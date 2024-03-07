The Oklahoma City Thunder gave the NBA a glimpse into what they were capable of last season, sneaking into the play-in tournament and beating the New Orleans Pelicans before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fast forward to 2023-24 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. are tied for first place in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record. The Thunder are a phenomenal team with a ridiculously talented core.
Speaking in a recent interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, SGA was asked what he thought the next five years look like for this franchise. By no surprise, the MVP candidate said winning a title is obviously the No. 1 focus. But, Gilgeous-Alexander didn't shy away from saying the Thunder could go all the way this year.
Via ClutchPoints:
Malika Andrews: “What would be a successful five-year run?”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “If we win an NBA championship.”
Malika: “Do you think that’s something you are capable of this year?”
SGA: “I think we’re capable of anything.”
The Thunder may not have a lot of playoff experience, but this squad has proven all season long they can compete with the best of the best. OKC is top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating while ranking second in the Association in points per game with 121. Sure, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a massive part as he's averaging 31.1 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.6 rebounds, but the likes of Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Lu Fort are key pieces to the puzzle, too.
And to be perfectly honest, no one in the West is shining. The Denver Nuggets will likely be the toughest out for the Thunder en route to a potential NBA Finals appearance.
The sky is the limit for Oklahoma City. Thank Sam Presti.