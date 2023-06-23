The Chicago White Sox disappointing start to the season has put them in a position where a full-blown fire sale seems increasingly likely. As they assess their options, trading shortstop Tim Anderson seems to be one of their better trade opportunities.

Despite Anderson's underwhelming performance this season, hitting just .249/.290/.292 with limited extra-base hits, his potential for a resurgence remains optimistic if put in the right lineup. The feeling is that getting him out of Chicago with a change of scenery to a contending team could rejuvenate him.

Although Anderson has missed some time with some shoulder discomfort lately, and earlier with a knee sprain, there shouldn't be any reason for team's to worry that could pursue him. There's no doubt that at 30-years-old, the shortstop still has plenty left in the tank.

Here are the two best trade destinations for Anderson should the opportunity occur:

The Marlins could be poised to make a surprising move at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline by becoming buyers instead of sellers. Their unexpected second place position in the NL East, thanks to the slow starts from the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, has opened up a window of opportunity for the Marlins to make a push for one of the three Wild Card spots, if not the division title should the Atlanta Braves fall off somehow.

One area where the Marlins have struggled this season is at third base and shortstop, two positions that have yielded lackluster offensive performances. Jean Segura, in particular, has been struggling with a dismal .493 OPS and an OPS+ of just 37. Meanwhile, Joey Wendle and a combination of Garrett Hampson and Jon Berti have been manning the infield, but their subpar sub .700 OPS performances have left much to be desired.

This is where Anderson comes into the picture as a potential trade target for the Marlins. Anderson's competitive nature and offensive prowess would inject a much-needed spark into the Marlins' lineup. Placing him behind the .400 hitting Luis Arraez and in front of slugger Jorge Soler could ignite this offense into another level.

A trade involving Anderson could also present an opportunity for the White Sox to secure a top-30 prospect from the Marlins, especially if a relief pitcher is included in the deal.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anderson's contract situation enhances his value as a trade asset. With a $14 million club option in 2024, he represents more than just a rental for potential suitors like the Marlins.

Securing a trade for Anderson helps the Marlins both at the plate and in the field. Really, it's a perfect trade scenario to explore if you're the Marlins and White Sox.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to re-sign Trea Turner, it surprised many. It's not as if the Dodgers are or have been short on money. They instead focused on the 2019 Minor League Player of the Year, Gavin Lux. However, the Dodgers have been in the shortstop market after losing Lux for the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL and sprained LCL a month before Opening Day. Being that he was going to be a integral part of their infield this season, that has since left the Dodgers with a void at shortstop that hasn't easily been replaceable.

The Dodgers have since turned to veteran and familiar face Miguel Rojas to handle most of the shortstop duties. While Rojas is known as an excellent defender, his offensive contributions don't match that of Lux. Rojas is currently posting a .227/.262/.273 slash line and an abysmal OPS+ of 45. Utility man Chris Taylor has also been an option from to time, but his work at the plate has continued to plummet in the last three seasons.

With little to no internal options from their bench or their farm system, the Dodgers need some help, which sets up perfectly for an Anderson trade.

The Dodgers are usually one of the more proactive teams during the MLB trade deadline, going after the biggest and best players on the market. Somehow, even after all the trading they've done over the years, they still have the ability to make valuable trades. They currently have the best farm system in the league, which gives them plenty of wiggle room in the trade market. However, Anderson's lack of production this season at least knocks his value down some, leaving the Dodgers in a more suitable position.

Regardless, the Dodgers need for a productive shortstop, coupled with Anderson's potential and controllable contract — should they explore retaining him outside of next season — make them an ideal fit. If the White Sox decide to initiate a full-scale rebuild and capitalize on Anderson's value, a trade with the Dodgers could be the best move for both teams involved.