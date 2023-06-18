Tim Anderson had to leave the Chicago White Sox's Saturday showdown against the Seattle Mariners due to a shoulder injury, though it seems the issue isn't as serious as it initially looked.

Anderson suffered from a right shoulder soreness, forcing the White Sox to rule him out for the rest of the contest after the third inning. The team then announced that he's day-to-day as a result of the issue. Zach Remillard came in to replace Anderson on the lineup, allowing the 29-year-old to make his MLB debut.

Following the game, which saw Chicago take the 4-3 win, manager Pedro Grifol confirmed Anderson's injury and pointed out that the “evaluations were good.” The White Sox tactician also noted that Anderson was already dealing with the injury before the meeting and simply toughed it out through three innings until they decided to just let him rest.

“Tim, his shoulder got a little sore, I think he did it pregame out there stretching, throwing and he toughed it out for three innings. It's cold out here. He toughed it out and the evaluations were good. He's day to day and we'll see how he wakes up tomorrow,” Grifol explained, per Daryl Van Schouwen of Chicago Sun-Times.

More updates about Tim Anderson's injury should come on Sunday. It sure looks like he doesn't need to be sidelined considering that his shoulder soreness isn't severe, though the White Sox could also opt to rest him so he can be ready when they play the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Besides, Remillard did play well in place of Anderson. The rookie not only hit the game-tying single in the ninth, but he also delivered the victory for Chicago with another single in the 11th.