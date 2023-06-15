The Chicago White Sox should be the biggest sellers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. With plenty of brand names that could offer help to contenders, the White Sox have a chance to reload their farm system and start the rebuilding process.

It would be prudent for the White Sox to decide well before the 2023 MLB trade deadline that they'll be moving several players. Waiting might only result in worse trade offers when Chicago finally faces reality. The White Sox are 30-39, sitting in third place in the American League's worst division. The current core hasn't made it beyond the ALDS. Chicago must look to the future, and it starts with blowing up the roster this summer.

The White Sox have to show some restraint at the deadline. Luis Robert is a 25-year-old who should make the All-Star team and can be a cornerstone of the team for years to come. The asking price for Eloy Jimenez should be a high one, given his talent and affordable salary. Jake Burger is a keeper with his 15 home runs in 50 games this season. Dylan Cease has ace potential.

Chicago should hold off on moving Tim Anderson. The second baseman has played well below his standards in 2023, destroying his trade value. The White Sox are better off hoping that Anderson can have a strong second half, allowing them to trade him in a better deal during the winter.

Let's take a look at four White Sox players who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2023 deadline.

White Sox SP Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito is the White Sox most obvious trade candidate. He might be the No. 1 player in baseball who should be moved. While sellers like the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics will clearly be open to trading veterans, neither team has a player who will draw as much interest as Giolito.

Giolito can be a frontline starter in a playoff series. Since making his first two starts of the 2023 season, Giolito has posted a 2.87 ERA in 12 outings. The 28-year-old has postseason experience and has proven to be among MLB's most durable starters in recent years. He's only missed a handful of starts since the 2018 campaign. Out of all the White Sox players who are headed for free agency, Giolito will offer Chicago the biggest return at the trade deadline.

White Sox SP Lance Lynn

If Chicago is fortunate enough to find any taker for Lance Lynn, it shouldn't quibble with the offer. Receiving anything of value in return for Lynn would have to be viewed as an achievement. Not far removed from competing for Cy Young awards, Lynn appears to be in the twilight of his career. The 36-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, potentially signaling that his days in professional baseball are numbered.

It can't hurt to put Lynn on the block and see if any offers roll in. Maybe there's a franchise that believes it can get Lynn back to where he was a season ago, at the end of which he finished with a respectable 3.99 ERA.

White Sox C Yasmani Grandal

Here's another veteran in the final year of his contract. Yasmani Grandal will likely be gone after the 2023 season anyway, so there's no point in holding onto him for an extra few months. Grandal isn't the power hitter that he was during his prime; he hit at least 22 home runs in every full season from 2016-2021. Grandal's .268/.328/.738 splits are pretty decent for a catcher.

Grandal's trade value could get a boost by the Royals' announcement that they have no interest in moving Salvador Perez. If Grandal is the best catcher on the market, the White Sox might be able to squeeze a promising prospect out of a team that's eagerly looking to upgrade the position for the stretch run.

White Sox RP Gregory Santos

In theory, Gregory Santo is a player who could still be part of the White Sox roster when Chicago's rebuild is over and the team is finally ready to contend again. Santos is only 23 years old and under team control for the next five seasons. He's been Chicago's most effective reliever, posting a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings. And that's exactly why the White Sox should, at the very least, explore trade offers for Santos.

Because Santos is a young, controllable, effective reliever, the White Sox might be able to find a team that's willing to trade multiple promising young players in exchange for him. Relief pitchers are often inconsistent on a yearly basis. It's very possible that Santos won't be nearly as good in future seasons, making a trade seem like a no-brainer down the line.