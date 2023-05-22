Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox have had an abysmal start to the 2023 season, sitting in fourth place in the AL Central with a brutal 19-29 record and not showing any signs of turning things around.

If the team can’t save its awful start to the season, there could be a firesale out of Chicago at the MLB Trade Deadline, with Anderson at the top of the list. The All-Star shortstop will have plenty of interest from across the league, but according to USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale, “the Dodgers will have them on speed dial.”

“Certainly, the White Sox will be baseball’s most popular team at the trade deadline barring a sudden turnaround,” wrote Nightengale on Monday. “They could shop Anderson, starters Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Mike Clevinger, and reliever Joe Kelly.”

The Dodgers recently lost Gavin Lux to a season-ending knee injury, and although they’ve tried offseason acquisition Miguel Rojas, utility man Chris Taylor and even Mookie Betts in the role, they probably would prefer a more permanent fixture up the middle.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tim Anderson is in the final guaranteed season of his contract, but has a $14 million club option for 2024 that is well below his open market value, according to Bleacher Report. He would serve as a bridge until Lux returns from his ACL injury.

“The White Sox have two-time AL All-Star Tim Anderson as a prime trade chip,” wrote Dodgers Nation’s Clint Pasillas. “And with the Sox in need of a full rebuild more than ever, it may be time for them to explore putting TA on the trade block in an attempt to reload and rebuild the farm system. Anderson is among the shortstop names who have most often been linked to LA. He’s a star and the Dodgers love star additions.”

It would certainly make sense for the Dodgers to be one of the frontrunners to acquire Anderson if he is made available by the White Sox, and Chicago will undoubtedly be one of the most intriguing clubs to watch as the Aug. 1 MLB Trade Deadline approaches.