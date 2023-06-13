Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson has finally spoken about the controversy that put his marriage to the test when a number of women claimed that he has been cheating on his wife, Bria Anderson. Speaking to former NFL player Ryan Clarke on a guest appearance on The Pivot podcast, Anderson shed a little bit of light on how he managed to block out the outside noise and continue performing for the White Sox despite the controversies.

“So for me, I just really try to ignore a lot of things that a lot of people say, because I know my truth and I know what's real and what's not. So, I just continue to handle it the best way I know how and not really get distracted. At the end of the day, I'm on a mission,” Anderson said.

The @whitesox’ all star shortstop Tim Anderson and his wife Bria have dealt with a painful private situation extremely public. They’ve both been confronted with many couples worst nightmare. The outside world has now become a part of their relationship, offering opinion,… pic.twitter.com/kPyiLRoQ8l — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 13, 2023

Bria has and continues to stand by her man amid Tim Andersons' alleged cheating. Among those women allegedly is social media influencer Dejah Lanee, who stirred the pot when he shared a picture of her with a baby bump and tagged Anderson's official Instagram account.

Tim Anderson and Bria Anderson first met during the Iron Bowl when he was still in only his first year in the minor league system of the White Sox. The two got married in 2017.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Tim Anderson is batting.263/.300/.311 with 10 RBI and nine doubles. He entered 2023 coming off back-to-back All-Star years in 2020 and 2021, during which he hit .306/.338.440 with a total of 23 home runs, 86 RBI, and 31 stolen bases.