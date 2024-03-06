LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are both NBA legends that currently have sons that are trying to make it to the league. LeBron's son, Bronny James, is a freshman at USC basketball, and Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's son, is a four-star high school prospect in the 2025 class. Tim Hardaway Sr. is another NBA legend that had a son go through this process, and he knows that it isn't easy.
Tim Hardaway Sr.'s son, Tim Hardaway Jr. did end up making it to the NBA and he has had a very successful basketball career, but the pressure was always there from the start. Hardaway Sr. recently opened up about the experience, and it wasn't easy for him or his son.
“It’s terrible, to tell you the truth,” Hardaway Sr. said, according to an article from The Ringer. “It’s terrible for them because they get scrutinized, and everybody comes after them thinking that they could take it. … You want to keep them away from all their scrutiny that comes their way. You can’t. That’s the frustrating part about it. No matter what you do, you can’t get that off them.”
Those are some of the things that Hardaway Sr. and Hardaway Jr. dealt with when Hardaway Jr. played for Michigan. Now, Bronny James is a freshman at USC, and he is experiencing a lot of the same things. Hardaway Sr. has a message for LeBron and also Carmelo who will likely experience the same stuff when Kiyan goes to college.
“It gets brutal out there,” Hardaway Sr. said. “I just tell guys … like LeBron, Carmelo [whose son, Kiyan Anthony, is a top prep prospect in the 2025 class] … I tell ’em, I say, you got to try to stay positive with your kids, make them understand you’re going to grow from this and get better. It is going to make you stronger. Don’t let this get you down.”
There are obviously a lot of cool aspects of this process for LeBron and Carmelo, but the stories from Hardaway Sr. show that it ins't all fun and games.