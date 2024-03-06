Bronny James' basketball future has been a popular subject of discussion. Will he enter the NBA draft and possibly team up with his dad LeBron James, or stay another year or two at the college level? Bronny has not had a great freshman season with USC basketball, but head coach Andy Enfield recently discussed something Bronny has that “you can't teach.”
“Just to see that intensity and that passion for playing the game,” Enfield said. “You can’t teach it. That’s just who he is.”
Enfield also hinted at Bronny's potential leadership qualities.
“He has a very positive spirit about him,” the USC head coach said. “An energetic personality. In the way that he carries himself, and the way that he plays every day. … It’s very infectious.”
The 19-year-old is dealing with no shortage of pressure. Every time he steps on a basketball court all eyes are on him since his father is LeBron. Bronny is just trying to focus on playing basketball, but that is surely difficult when everyone is constantly talking about his future.
James' performance has not inspired much confidence as the NBA Draft looms. With that being said, it needs to be remembered that he's still young and can develop into a good player. And as Enfield said, Bronny James' “intensity” and “passion” for the game cannot be taught. Having the drive and motivation to succeed already provides him with an advantage.
Bronny James and USC basketball will attempt to finish the 2023-24 season on a positive note.