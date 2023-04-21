Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are two games behind the Denver Nuggets in their NBA playoff series following a 122-113 loss to Denver on Wednesday. Guard Anthony Edwards ended the night with 41 points, countering the 40 Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored. When the Timberwolves take on the Nuggets at the Target Center, the question remains: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Rudy Gobert’s injury status vs. Nuggets

Rudy Gobert was listed as “questionable” with back spasms on the NBA’s injury report and by TNT Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

“Minnesota Timberwolves say Rudy Gobert (back spasms) is questionable tonight against the Denver Nuggets,” wrote Haynes.

Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell and forward Josh Minott were listed as “questionable” with left knee tendinopathy and a left ankle sprain, respectively. Forward Jaden McDaniels was listed as “out” with a right-hand fracture, while center Naz Reid is out with a left scaphoid fracture.

Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Nuggets? The question has yet to be answered.

Gobert, a former first-round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, nearly played for 39 minutes in Game 2 despite being listed as “questionable” with back spasms in the NBA’s injury report on Wednesday. He scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, hitting seven of his 11 shot attempts as he scored off of made passes from a variety of Timberwolves teammates.

Edwards, who hit 14 of his 23 shot attempts in Game 2, preached urgency ahead of a crucial Game 3 for the Timberwolves at home.

“This is my second round so I’m overreacting to everything,” Edwards said. “Down 0-2 I’m coming out ultra-aggressive again, like we can’t lose Game 3.

“I don’t know, man. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go.”

The Timberwolves will tip off against the Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. CDT on Friday in the Target Center. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.