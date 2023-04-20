Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Minnesota Timberwolves did overcome a 21-point deficit in the second half in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to grab a win. Another sluggish start came back to haunt them and Anthony Edwards is preaching urgency ahead of a must-win Game 3 at home, one of their only bright spots on the night.

Via Jon Krawczynski:

“This is my second round so I’m overreacting to everything. Down 0-2 I’m coming out ultra-aggressive again, like we can’t lose Game 3. I don’t know, man. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go.”

Ant fueled the comeback and was indeed very aggressive, getting downhill and attacking the cup with tons of intensity. He balled out for 41 points in 41 minutes of action, going 14 for 23 from the field and 6 for 10 from three-point land.

Problem is, no one really followed suit. Rudy Gobert dropped 19, but co-star Karl-Anthony Towns was awful, adding just 10 points. He scored his second bucket mid-way through the third quarter. Playing against a well-rounded team like Denver, the Timberwolves truly need all of their best players to rise to the occasion. That hasn’t been the case thus far.

Of course, Anthony Edwards is referring to last year’s playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, where Minny took Ja Morant and Co. to six games in a very entertaining first-round affair. This isn’t his first rodeo and clearly, the former first-overall pick is ready to step up and do all he can to help his team avoid a sweep.

We’ll see if Edwards’ message hits home in the Timberwolves’ locker room. Game 3 goes Friday.