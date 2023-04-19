Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up for a playoff matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the top seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets pulled away with a 109-80 victory at Ball Arena on Sunday behind the 24 points of Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hit nine of his 22 shot attempts and four of his 10 3-point shots. When the Timberwolves face the Nuggets on Denver’s home court for Game 2, the question remains: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Rudy Gobert’s injury status vs. Nuggets

Rudy Gobert was listed as “questionable” with back spasms in the NBA’s injury report. He was listed as questionable to play due to back spasms on Tuesday night.

Guard Jaylen Nowell was listed as “questionable” with left knee tendinopathy. Forward Jaden McDaniels and center Naz Reid were recorded as “out” with a right-hand fracture and a left scaphoid fracture, respectively.

Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Nuggets? The question has yet to be answered.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gobert, a 3-time All-Star and NBA Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 70 games played for the Timberwolves. The 7-foot-1-inch center played in 26 minutes for Minnesota on Sunday, scoring eight points, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking two shots. Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns added 11 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of play.

“I took good shots,” Towns said after the game. “[I’m] staying aggressive. S**t happens. Move on, flush the game. I’m a hell of a shooter. I know that, believe that, know it. Proved it.

“So I just gotta go out there and just make the shots next game.”

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was listed as “questionable” with a right wrist sprain.

The Timberwolves will tip off against the Nuggets at 9 p.m. CDT on Wednesday in Ball Arena. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Bally Sports North.