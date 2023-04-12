Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns got the harsh Josh Hart treatment on Tuesday as they play the Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-In.

Midway through the second quarter after he took a free throw, Towns proceeded to walk forward to get some high fives from his teammates. While Kyle Anderson gave him some love, taurean prince didn’t see it and ended up snubbing the star big man.

Instead of waiting for Prince to dap him up, though, Towns gave himself a high-five before walking away.

KAT dapped himself up at the free throw line after Taurean Prince left him hanging 😂 pic.twitter.com/1UvAxtrPrs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

We’ve seen Josh Hart do it a lot. The King of Not Getting High-Fives has gone through multiple snubbing from his teammates, so much so that he might have just perfected the art of the self dap.

But then again, it’s hard not to laugh at Karl-Anthony Towns’ latest ordeal. It just proves that no one is immune to such embarrassing moments, even a player of KAT’s caliber. Perhaps Hart shouldn’t take it to heart too much the next time he doesn’t get a high-five.

We have to give props to Towns for handling the situation perfectly. Not only did he go viral for it, he also made the most of such moment that would often go unnoticed.

Here’s to hoping that Taurean Prince makes it up to Towns, though. After all, the last thing the Timberwolves want right now is for another rumor to start with regards to their team chemistry being at an all-time low (Sorry, Rudy!).