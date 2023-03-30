My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New York Knicks picked up a huge win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night to further aid their playoff push. While the win itself was big, it wasn’t the only thing that fans were talking about in the aftermath. That’s because, once again, Josh Hart found himself getting left hanging when he tried to high-five Jimmy Butler after the game.

Jimmy leaves Josh Hart hanging 😂 pic.twitter.com/dU3dUiVKgw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Hart has found himself left hanging, and he was actually notorious for having this happen to him during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Many fans thought that Hart managed to put this strange inability to get high-fives behind him when he left the Lakers, but it looks like they have popped up once again during his stint with the Knicks.

Josh Hart has STRUGGLED to make contact on high-fives since coming into the league. @LakerFilmRoom breaks down why:https://t.co/ezBPNWyGjw pic.twitter.com/HpxLn1Vf67 — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) December 12, 2018

There may be some explanations as to why this keeps happening to Josh Hart more than any other player in the NBA. For starters, he always seems to approach players when they aren’t paying attention to him, leaving him stuck in a rather awkward spot. He also goes up to Butler here right after the Heat lost to the Knicks, and while that’s no reason to blatantly ignore someone, Butler may not have been in a friendly mood.

Either way, it looks like Hart’s strange curse may be back, and it will be interesting to see if this is something that continues to happen to him throughout the remainder of the season. As the five seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks could end up going on a deep playoff run, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Hart to fix this issue, or find himself getting ignored once again.