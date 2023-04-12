Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ decision to suspend Rudy Gobert for their Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers came as a shock to many, especially considering how crucial the game is. However, head coach Chris Finch pointed out that it wasn’t a hard decision to make since the team has a set of rules in place.

To recall, the Timberwolves slapped Gobert with a suspension for his altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson during the final game of the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans. The two had a heated exchange on the bench until Gobert was reportedly triggered by Anderson calling him a “b**ch,” prompting the Frenchman to punch the forward on the chest.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of their Play-In battle with the Lakers, Finch shared the decision-making process when it comes to the suspension of Gobert. He noted that it was a consensus decision and “wasn’t that big of a deal” since the Timberwolves have “non-negotiables.”

Finch also noted that everyone is aware of the decision and has accepted it before adding that Gobert and Anderson have “everything wrapped up.”

The Timberwolves could really use the help of Rudy Gobert against the Lakers, but you have to give them credit for staying true to their morals and policies. Not only did they condemn the actions of Gobert and call it “unacceptable,” but they also made sure their response to it are in line with their words.

Of course some might be frustrated by the timing of everything, but at the end of the day, the Timberwolves only did what they believe is right for the team and the organization moving forward.