Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are really good friends, and it has been well documented in the media. That is why when Russell was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was not easy for Towns to process, via Podcast P with Paul George.

Host: "They took your best friend away from you." Karl-Anthony Towns: "Obviously I'm hurt…I'm just happy he got to LA and they embraced him." D'Angelo Russell leaving KAT left a mark 😬 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/QV0lNsoCWL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023

“I was hurt obviously, one I didn’t know he was getting traded, I had to ask him ‘is the rumor I’m seeing on Twitter even remotely true?’…I’m just happy that he got to LA and they embraced him…he’s done a great job of just staying ready for the moment…I talked to him after the game [Game 6 against the Grizzlies] and told him how proud I was of him.”

Towns emphasizes that he is putting his friend’s interests ahead of his own, as it is clear he wanted Russell to remain his teammate in Minnesota. The move is working out for Russell, who is in the midst of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and multiple big time postseason performances.

While Russell balls out in the postseason, Towns is at home after another disappointing Timberwolves campaign. Losing a good friend to another team and watching him spend another postseason without the Timberwolves competing for a championship has to be tough for the Minnesota big man. Next season, he and Anthony Edwards will hope to bring the T-Wolves farther into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Albeit them being on separate teams, expect Towns and Russell to remain close friends. Given Karl-Anthony Towns’ response that he texted D’Angelo Russell following a big playoff game, they are probably still in contact on a daily basis.