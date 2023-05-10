Geez, you guys, can’t Kim Kardashian just sit courtside at an NBA playoff basketball game without it meaning she’s dating a Laker? Apparently not. Kim’s front row presence at games 3 and 4 of the Lakers versus Warriors series this week has sparked the requisite rumors that she’s dating someone from one of the teams.

Not so, says a source in the Kardashian camp, per TMZ. Apparently Kim is just there to, get this, support her hometown Lakers and chill with her friend and seat mate Sarah Staudinger.

Only in LaLa land would a celebrity’s courtside presence mean something other than that she’s there to enjoy the game. First, rumors swirled on Tuesday that Tristan Thompson might be back together with Khloe Kardashian after Kim posted a picture of Thompson with the caption “YESSSSS GOOOOO LAKERS.” But apparently that wasn’t salacious enough, so now Kim herself is the one suspected of having a Laker love interest.

TMZ also reports that the courtside seats belong to Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, who represents Kim Kardashian and is married to Sarah Staudinger. But that apparently is way too logical of an explanation for why Kim was at the game. (The real mystery left to solve is why Ari Emanuel didn’t go to the game himself. With the WGA writers’ strike now in its second week, Hollywood has been at a standstill so Emanuel can’t be that busy.)

Kim Kardashian has also recently been spotted at L.A. Rams games and her kids’ soccer games, so just throwing it out there… maybe Kim Kardashian is just a sports fan! So let’s let her enjoy this impressive Lakers run in peace, shall we?