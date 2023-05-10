Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t hold back in his criticism of the All-Defensive Team voting after his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jaden McDaniels was snubbed from the selection.

McDaniels proved to be the most versatile defender in the NBA in the past 2022-23 regular season. He finished with 76 blocks and 74 steals, making him the only player in the league to have at least 75 blocks and 70 steals. Despite his production and being considered by his peers as one of the better defenders out there, however, he failed to even make it to the All-Defensive Second Team. Meanwhile, the likes of Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks and OG Anunoby were all voted into the group.

Towns, like his Timberwolves teammate Mike Conley, found it utterly disrespectful that McDaniels didn’t even make the cut. The star big man took to Twitter to show his support for McDaniels and highlight how the 22-year-old was robbed of the honor.

“Jaden McDaniels not making an All-Defensive Team is criminal,” Towns wrote.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Karl-Anthony Towns who felt that way. Even Timberwolves fans and NBA supporters in general couldn’t believe that Jaden McDaniels was snubbed for the All-Defensive Teams despite his performance and consistency throughout the season.

“I’m having a hard time formulating any reasonable hypothesis why Jaden McDaniels was left off All-Defense. This is not a ‘someone didn’t vote Jokic Top 5 MVP’ outlier, as more than half the voters didn’t ballot 1st or 2nd team. I’m clearly out of the loop, what am I missing?” social media personality and sports fan Rob Perez tweeted.

There are a lot of other deserving candidates who didn’t make it, but there’s no denying McDaniels is one of the biggest All-Defensive snubs along with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Considering the results, it might be time to look at the voting process for the award.