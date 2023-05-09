Recently, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook expressed that they would like to receive championship rings if the Los Angeles Lakers win the championship, and it seems that their wishes would be granted, according to Chris Haynes of TNS and Bleacher Report.

“If the Lakers were able to win the whole thing, win the championship, I was told by a high-ranking source within the organization that they would extend a championship ring to all players who were on the roster at any point during this season,” Haynes said on TNT, via ClutchPoints on Twitter. “So that means, if the Lakers win the whole thing, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and others would receive a championship ring.”

A clip from Beverley’s podcast went viral, telling a story about him working out in the gym with Westbrook. Beverley claimed that Westbrook said if the Lakers win he wants his ring.

Beverley finished the season with the Chicago Bulls, while Westbrook finished the season with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bulls lost in the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat, while the Clippers lost in five games in the first round to the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are up 2-1 in their second round NBA Playoffs series agains the Golden State Warriors. They are looking to advance to the Western Conference Finals. For Beverley and Westbrook, they hope the Lakers can continue their successful NBA Playoffs run and go all the way.

If the Lakers do pull it off, it will be interesting to see how much Beverley and Westbrook show off their rings, if they do receive them from the Lakers.