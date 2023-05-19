Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert took a page out of Aaron Rodgers book amid his summer break from the NBA. Rudy Gobert posted on Instagram that he spent 64 hours in full darkness as part of a darkness retreat, and that it was one of the most “powerful experiences” he has ever had.

Rudy Gobert is coming off of a not so great first season with the Timberwolves, so the fact that he made the decision to look for spiritual outlets is not surprising. Regardless of his production on the court, it is good to see that Gobert is doing what he feels is best to take care of himself off of the court.

His on court play with the Timberwolves will be remembered by the incident with Kyle Anderson to end the regular season. Gobert and Anderson got into an argument on the bench, and it culminated in Gobert punching Anderson in retaliation. Gobert was ultimately dismissed for the rest of the game and suspended for the Timberwolves first game in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Timberwolves did make it into the 2023 NBA Playoffs, although were handled pretty easily by the Denver Nuggets. The early exit allowed Rudy Gobert plenty of time to reflect, evidently enough for him to look a little deeper into Aaron Rodgers and the darkness retreat the New York Jets’ quarterback popularized earlier this summer.

Going into the 2023-2024 season, Gobert will hope to have a much better campaign for the Timberwolves. He and the entire organization will most likely demand much less controversy, and simply better play in helping the Timberwolves advance farther into the postseason.