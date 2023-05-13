A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Kevin Garnett is one of the most iconic trash talkers in the history of the sport. As a matter of fact, one might even argue that he’s the top dog when it comes to dishing out savagery against his opponents. That’s KG on his good days. You definitely do not want to catch this man on a bad day, especially when he’s hungry.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to learn that the hard way. Well, it wasn’t exactly a traumatic experience for him. It was actually hilarious for KAT as well as Los Angeles Clippers stud Paul George, who was also in attendance when Garnett went off on an infamous hangry tirade during one All-Star weekend. Towns and George relived that unforgettable moment on a recent episode of the latter’s podcast:

"Hey Lord… Who the f*** eatin' before us?! Lord." Karl-Anthony Towns' impression of Kevin Garnett when everybody else got food set for the All-Star Weekend except the players is something else 😂 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/h2BcWhEsox — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Kudos to Town for his hilarious impersonation of Garnett here. You can really tell that he’s been around the Timberwolves icon quite a bit. He also does an excellent job of helping the viewers visualize how KG went crazy after not being served his food. I can almost see Garnett screaming his lungs out as he demanded his damn food.

Paul George loved every moment of that incident too, and apparently, it stuck with him in more ways than one. Because of Kevin Garnett’s savage rant, PG realized just how much sacrifice the players put in day in and day out — and that because of this, they should get to eat their food first before anybody else.

“We be hungry!”