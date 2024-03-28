It's a possible Western Conference Finals preview as the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Nuggets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Wolves defeated the Detroit Pistons 106-91 on Wednesday at the Target Center. They led 47-45 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Significantly, Naz Reid led the T-Wolves with 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 9 for 18. Jaden McDaniels added 20 points while shooting 8 for 14. Also, Rudy Gobert finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Wolves also got some good bench production. Ultimately, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 11 points, while Kyle Anderson had 14.
The Timberwolves shot 51.2 percent from the floor, including 30.6 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they held the Pistons to 38.3 percent from the field, including 28 percent from the triples. The Wolves also had 28 assists and overcame 12 turnovers.
The Nuggets lost 104-97 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at the Ball Arena. It was a close game for a while. Then, the Suns pulled away in the third before the Nuggets nearly rallied. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points while shooting 9 for 16. Likewise, Aaron Gordon returned to add 18 points while shooting 7 for 14. But the rest of the team struggled to shoot. In fact, Denver shot just 43.2 percent from the field, including a sad 25 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets also lost the board battle 51-38. Ultimately, it was a rare bad game for the Nuggets.
The Nuggets lead the head-to-head series 88-55. The Wolves are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Yet, the Nuggets are 3-2 over the past five games at Ball Arena. The teams have split two games this season, with both happening at the Target Center.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves: +6 (-110)
Moneyline: +205
Denver Nuggets: -6 (-110)
Moneyline: -250
Over: 215 (-110)
Under: 215 (-110)
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: ALT Sports and Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
When the Wolves defeated the Nuggets earlier this season, they had the services of Karl-Anthony Towns. Unfortunately, he is out with an injury until at least the postseason, It means the Wolves must find other options.
Anthony Edwards is their best player. However, he was relatively quiet in the win over the Pistons. The Wolves need him to be their leader and the best player on the court to beat better teams. If they want any chance of going into Denver and winning, they need Edwards to be amazing. Likewise, Gobert needs to continue to be a force on the boards. The Timberwolves need at least 15 points and 15 rebounds from him.
Reid was amazing in the last game, especially on the boards. It is quite possible the Timberwolves have found someone who can match Gobert's skills. Imagine having Reid, Gobert, and Towns on the court at the same time. Significantly, there are a lot of things to like about this guy and what he brings. McDaniels brings so much energy and attributes. Expect him to play a strong role in this game.
The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can win the board battle. Then, they must contain Jokic and force the rest of the Nuggets into bad shots.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets had a rare bad game. It is not often that you see them miss many shots and make critical mistakes, and you rarely see them lose the board battle. That is why it will be critical for them to make adjustments.
Jokic is still amazing. He will score and grab rebounds, and you can also expect him to defend. But Jamal Murray is still out with an injury. This means there will be more pressure on Jokic to make adjustments and find others. The Nuggets have good players who can help.
Michael Porter had a poor night shooting. Ultimately, it was not a normal outing for him. Gordon returned from an injury and was decent. But the Nuggets need both of these players to produce. They likely need 20 points each from both, as well as a good defense.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
Both teams are missing a key player. The Wolves have no Towns, and the Nuggets have no Murray. Therefore, neither team has a significant advantage. But the only thing that matters right now is that Denver is coming off a bad home loss. It means they likely will bounce back significantly. The Nuggets win this game and cover the spread as they find a way to bounce back from their worst game in a while.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -6 (-110)