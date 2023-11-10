The Tennessee Titans' run defense has become a major problem in recent weeks; linebacker Arden Key didn't have the answers on Thursday.

As the Tennessee Titans' defense tries to make corrections during a rough stretch of the season, don't look to outside linebacker Arden Key for the answers. Although he might have some ideas, he's certainly not about to start airing that out to the media.

Key, usually willing and even eager to provide reporters with quotes, took his time when asked how the Titans defense could do a better job setting the edge as a run defense. After about ten seconds, the answer came to him. “Next question” he said simply, per Terry McCormick of Main Street Media of Tennessee.

A little over a month ago, such a question would've been inconceivable. The Titans' defense gave up rushing totals of 69, 61, 78, and 72 yards through four games. Teams were finding little success running against Mike Vrabel's team.

But it's been the opposite in the four games since. The Indianapolis Colts had a field day, gashing the Titans for 193 yards in a Week 5 win. Tennessee's three opponents since have each rushed for 135+ yards.

Do less, Titans defense

For defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, it's a case of players trying to be heroes on the field.

“We’ve got to try not to do too much, try not to make plays that are not really our plays to make. Everybody wants to get involved. Everybody wants to be productive, right?” Bowen said of his defense.

“But when you’re out there on the edge, you’ve got to be there. Your hat’s got to be there,” he continued. “If those runners feel like they can test you, they’re gonna test you.”

While Key declined to elaborate, his fellow outside linebacker Rashad Weaver agreed with Bowen's assessment as to what's hurting the Titans' rush defense.

“It starts with us on the edge, just really knowing our details and fundamentals, and sometimes as guys who want to help the team as much as they can, you’re too eager and you might fall back to make a tackle, and these running backs in the league have the speed, the vision and the burst to see that and get out there,” Weaver said.

“We just have to make the plays that are supposed to come to us. Sometimes, we’re just trying to do a little bit too much.”