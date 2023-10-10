The Tennessee Titans suffered a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite a valiant effort, the Titans were unable to overcome the Colts' defense and secure a victory. In this article, we will examine the four Titans personnel who are to blame for the loss.

The Titans lost to the Colts, 23-16, in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The Colts ended their seven-game home losing streak with this win, and it was their first win over the Titans since 2020. The Titans had won five straight against Indianapolis heading into the contest. The Colts gashed the Titans' defense for 429 yards and had a career-best 165 rushing yards from Zack Moss, who scored twice. The Titans had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter. However, running back Derrick Henry was stuffed on a fourth-and-one run from the five-yard line. That was a gut punch to the team's comeback efforts.

The Titans alternated wins and losses through the first five games of the 2023 season and dropped to 2-3 in the process. The Titans let one get away at Lucas Oil Stadium, and they struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. In a way, they just settled for too many field goals. The Colts even lost Anthony Richardson in the second quarter after he sustained a right shoulder injury. This prompted Gardner Minshew to step in for the remainder of the game. Minshew completed 11 of his 14 passes for 155 yards and helped the offense drive down the field to get the big win.

1. Defense

In a surprising turn of events, the Tennessee Titans, who entered the game with the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense, were unable to contain Colts' running back Zack Moss. Moss ran for an impressive 165 yards and scored two touchdowns on 23 carries. Even with the absence of defensive tackle Teair Tart due to a toe injury, this was an unexpectedly high amount of yardage allowed by the Titans' defense.

It was quite a strange sight to see. The Titans' run defense, which is usually strong, had a rare off day. Again, Zack Moss had a career day. He became the first running back to break the century mark against Tennessee since Saquon Barkley did so in Week 1 of the previous season. However, it wasn't just the run defense that struggled. The pass rush also failed to make an impact, allowing backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to exploit the Titans' vulnerable secondary.

2. Kristian Fulton

Throughout the game, Kristian Fulton had difficulty in coverage. He also committed two pass interference penalties that contributed to two Colts' scoring drives. It may be worth considering benching Fulton and giving another player an opportunity on the outside.

While Fulton can be attributed as the main offender, it's crucial to highlight that the secondary as a whole didn't deliver an outstanding performance. Josh Downs effectively exploited the vulnerabilities in the Titans' secondary, and Michael Pittman also managed to make a few significant plays. Together, they accumulated 149 yards from 11 receptions, a performance that falls short of expectations. Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker, although not the primary culprits in this disappointing afternoon, didn't exhibit the level of excellence that they are capable of, and they didn't function as the best safety duo in the NFL.

Zack Moss's 56-yard touchdown run revealed a notable breakdown in the last line of defense, underscoring the extent of the issues. It's worth noting that this critique might seem generous in the context of the overall performance. The secondary remains a significant concern for the Titans' defense, particularly considering that their supposed No. 1 cornerback, Fulton, continues to struggle.

3. Coaching

The decision to have Derrick Henry run out of the shotgun formation on a fourth-and-1 play from the 5-yard line is a topic that merits discussion. Relying on Henry to gain a yard is reasonable. However, choosing the shotgun formation, where he has less room to build up speed before receiving the handoff, raises questions. This was especially true on a day when he was already struggling.

Beyond that, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly called it an intriguing and fairly good game. He utilized various offensive packages to create opportunities for DeAndre Hopkins, Tyjae Spears, and tight end Chig Okonkwo in open space.

4. Receiving Corps

If we were grading individual players, Hopkins would earn an A for his performance, amassing 140 receiving yards on eight receptions. Regrettably, the grade for the rest of the receiving group is significantly lower. Remember that they managed only one catch for nine yards without Hopkins.

Hopefully, when Treylon Burks returns from his knee injury, he can provide a reliable partner for Hopkins. It's clear that the Titans need it moving forward.

Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, and Josh Whyle made some critical catches during the game, tallying 61 receiving yards on seven combined receptions. However, Okonkwo also had a couple of negative plays. These included dropped passes and penalties, preventing a higher grade for this trio, which remains at an average level.

Looking Ahead

In summary, the Tennessee Titans' Week 5 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts exposed several glaring issues within the team. Their typically dominant rushing defense faltered, the secondary struggled, coaching decisions were questioned, and the receiving corps failed to make a significant impact. Yes, every team faces challenges and setbacks during a season. Still, the Titans must address these shortcomings. They need to make necessary adjustments and regroup. With the potential return of injured players and strategic improvements, the Titans have the opportunity to bounce back and regain their competitive edge as the season progresses.