Malik Willis’ first NFL start with the Tennessee Titans was completely unremarkable. The rookie quarterback was handed the starting job after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out due to an injury. In his first NFL start, Tennessee decided to lean heavily with their ground game, with Willis only attempting 10 passes.

So, how does Malik Willis feel about his pass-deficient NFL debut? Well, the Titans quarterback’s answer is certainly encouraging. Willis simply said that the team didn’t attempt a lot of passes because, well, Derrick Henry was cooking. Here’s the actual quote. (via NFL.com)

“If they can’t stop the run, why would we not run it?” Willis said. “More than anything, we’re not out here to try to throw for 300 every game or try to run for 300 every game. We’re out here trying to find ways to win games. That’s all.”

Malik Willis is pegged as an athletic prospect who can kill defenses with his legs. However, his passing ability was called into question before he was drafted by the Titans. That certainly factored into the team’s decision to go with a run-heavy attack against the struggling Houston Texans. Willis’ shaky pass attempts during the game (which include one interception) encouraged the use of this game-plan further.

If Tannehill continues to miss time due to his injuries, the Titans will need to figure out a way to make Willis more well-rounded on offense. They are going to face a Kansas City Chiefs team that has the tools to slow down Derrick Henry’s rampage. We’ll see if Willis can improve on his lackluster debut?