The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans entered the offseason on different trajectories, but there is a great degree of uncertainty surrounding both franchises. The former managed to survive a bevy of injuries in 2023-24 and earned a hard-fought playoff berth, while the latter is undergoing key changes in its power structure and on the roster.
The Browns and Titans will look to address their respective question marks at the 2024 NFL Draft. On Friday, though, they came together on a deal.
Cleveland is trading offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV to Tennessee for a 2024 seventh-round pick, per the Browns' X account. Watson, who went undrafted in 2022 and spent time on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, played just 55 snaps for the Brownies last season.
This move is understandably not going to cause much of a stir among local fans, let alone around the NFL, but it can actually be more important than it initially appears. Watson could have realistically been cut by the Browns in training camp, so this might have no downside whatsoever for general manager Andrew Berry.
On the flip side, Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan, father of new head coach Brian Callahan, has ties to Watson from his time with Cleveland and clearly believes he is worth a late-round draft selection. Although nothing might come of this transaction, it shows that the wheels are turning in these front offices.
Browns can make every pick count, while Titans try to fix O-Line
Injuries and an aging defensive line are probably going to be concerns that the Browns have to manage throughout next season, so it is essential that Berry fares well in Detroit at the end of April. Adding another pass-rusher is key, and the O-Line could also use more depth. The NFL Draft can be won in those late rounds, when executives are trying to fill out the rest of their roster.
This seventh-rounder might prove to be another feather in Berry's cap. As for the Titans, Leroy Watson IV can lend a steady presence to practice. He knows how Bill Callahan runs his unit and could possibly help the team handle all the O-Line turnover.
Since Tennessee's wall of protection was ranked the weakest in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, the squad can use some more new faces in the trenches. The additions of center Lloyd Cushenberry and guard Saahdiq Charles should make a difference, but there is more work to be done.
While the Titans focus on giving young quarterback Will Levis the best chance to succeed, the Browns want to compensate for their own murky QB situation (Deshaun Watson missed 11 games last year) by shoring up their defesnive and offensive lines. The 2024 NFL Draft, which runs from April 25-27, offers plenty of opportunities for both of these oft-overlooked franchises.