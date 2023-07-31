The Tennessee Titans made a few key moves to help strengthen the roster before the 2023 NFL season.

They signed offensive tackle Andre Dillard to a three-year, $29 million contract in March. They re-signed a few players to one-year contracts, including center Corey Levin and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Titans brought in five rookies through the 2023 NFL Draft, including Northwestern offensive lineman and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans will have plenty to look out for as they enter the 2023 NFL season, including a few position battles and how the team's new faces will fit in with the roster. Willis and quarterback Malik Willis both have the opportunity to take a spot as the team's backup quarterback behind signal-caller Ryan Tannehill, who has played in four seasons with the Titans so far.

Who is one surprise player who could make or break the Titans' 2023 NFL season?

Arden Key

Key was signed to a three-year, $21 million contract in March. Key, a former third-round pick out of LSU, has played in 71 games and started in 13 between three franchises since he was selected with the 87th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He most recently played in 17 games and started in three for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, highlighting his season with a four-tackle, two quarterback hit and one fumble recovery performance against the Titans in Week 14.

Key already made a good impression on Dillard, who had high praise for the 27-year-old defensive end on Saturday.

“Arden, an amazing teammate,” Dillard said, via Titans Wire and a Saturday tweet from TennesseeTitans.com Senior Writer Jim Wyatt. “We go against each other pretty much every rep of the whole practice.

“Iron sharpens iron; he's an amazing pass-rusher, run defender, everything. So, he definitely has all the tools that a defensive player needs. I'm glad I get to go up against him and sharpen my own skills.”

Key and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons can bring plenty of energy to Tennessee's defense.

“I think me and Jeff (Simmons) are racing to be the most energetic guy,” Key said in June, via Wyatt. “But I like it, especially outside at practice. If I am on the field you are going to hear me, and if I am off the field you are going to hear me. I am always encouraging the guys on the field and that's what I feel I am best at – encouraging guys.”

Key will join a Titans' defense that earned a Pro Football Focus pass rush rating of 71.8, putting it at 14th in the NFL with spots ahead of the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. Their 39 sacks put them on par with the Lions, the Houston Texans and around 20th in the league. Key will need to play an essential part in the Titans' pass rush after linebacker Bud Dupree signed with the Atlanta Falcons in April.

Key ended the 2022 season with a PFF pass rush rating of 73.5 during the regular season, putting him just behind Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett for 39th place among players who played in a minimum of 300 pass rushing snaps. He earned 4.5 sacks last season, including one when the Jaguars faced the Titans in Week 14.

If Key can effectively work alongside Simmons, defensive end Denico Autry and nose tackle Teair Tart, he can play a crucial role in elevating the Titans' defense as they look for their first spot in the NFL playoffs since 2021.