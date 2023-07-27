Tennessee Titans training camp officially opened at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 25. That is when head coach Mike Vrabel and his coaching staff will start to try and put together the best 53-man roster possible and the best starting 11 players on both sides of the ball after that for the 2023 NFL season. That means players at multiple positions will be competing for spots on the Titans roster. With that in mind, here are the three biggest Titans training camp battles to watch ahead of 2023 NFL season, including the Ryan Tannehill vs. Will Levis vs. Malik Willis competition for the quarterback spots.

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill vs. Will Levis vs. Malik Willis

This is the be-all, end-all Titans roster battle in training camp. If the team doesn’t get the starting quarterback right, the season will go down in flames and make all the other preseason competitions moot.

At this point, we all know who Ryan Tannehill is. He is one of the better game managers in the league, and he can lead a talented team to the playoffs and even playoff wins but not the Super Bowl.

We also know a little about who Malik Willis is after last season. He is an athletic talent who is so raw at quarterback that the Titans signed a washed free agent off the street (Joshua Dobbs) instead of starting the rookie in the last two games of the season.

The one QB on the Titans roster we don’t know anything about as an NFL signal-caller is 2023 second-round pick out of Kentucky, Will Levis. The former Wildcats QB was a top-10 pick in most mock drafts but fell to Round 2, where Tennessee scooped him up.

Initially, the Titans training camp competition will be between Levis and Willis for the No. 2 spot, with Levis the favorite to win that job. And if he does, Tannehill should watch out. There’s no athlete in the world more popular with fans than a young backup QB when a veteran is struggling, so Levis could get his shot as soon as Week 1 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Right tackle: Daniel Brunskill vs. Jaelyn Duncan

One of the interesting things about the Titans heading into training camp is that most of the starting roster on both sides of the ball are pretty set. Sure, there are a few question marks in the secondary, but on the offensive side, there really aren’t any competitions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Assuming Tannehill starts the season as QB1, we know that Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, and Chigoziem Okonkwo have the skill positions locked in. And then on the offensive line, the starters are Andre Dillard at left tackle, first-round pick Peter Skoronski at left guard, Aaron Brewer at center, Jordan Roos at right guard, and Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle.

At least, that was the starting lineup until Petit-Frere got slapped with a six-game suspension for gambling in team facilities. Now, the starting RT spot is fully up in the air.

The main competitors for this position, while Petit-Frere sits out, are Daniel Brunskill, an offseason free-agent pickup who started in 2020 and 2021 at RG for the San Francisco 49ers, and rookie sixth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan out of Maryland.

If the Titans' hope is for Petit-Frere to come back and take the starting spot right away, then Brunskill is the best option as a fill-in. He is perfectly suited to be the team’s sixth offensive lineman, and he can back up all five positions. If Brunskill wins the job, he will likely play for six weeks, then head back to fill the role the team brought him in for.

However, if they hope whoever starts can hold down the position and send Petit-Frere to the bench in Week 7 and beyond, then Duncan would be the better play. The former Terp has some nice upside at the position and could be a long-term answer.

Kicker: Caleb Shudak vs. Trey Wolff

With the offense and defense mostly set, the most intriguing Titans training camp battle is actually at kicker.

There are currently two kickers on the Titans' roster, Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff. Shudak only played in one game last season, but he made 3-of-4 field goals and 1-of-1 on extra points. And Shudak is the more experienced of the two Tennessee kickers. Wolff is an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech.

For a team with playoff aspirations like the Titans, getting a reliable kicker is crucial. This contest should go throughout camp, and one of these players will likely end up on the practice squad, with the other becoming the team’s all-important starting kicker this season.