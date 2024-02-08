The country star didn't think chemo did any good.

Apparently, Toby Keith stopped chemo shortly before his death. Details about his decision were brought to light by his longtime buddy, ex-NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Favre discussed what was happening with the country star, his health, and how concerned he was, PEOPLE reported.

Toby Keith's health was in major decline

Toby Keith's health had been in decline quite a bit soon before he passed away due to stomach cancer. He seemed to be exhausted.

“I think he was just tired,” the NFL star said. “He did say that to me when we had our conversation, he said, ‘Brett…whatever happens, I'm okay with it.'”

Regarding treatment, towards the end, the country star had enough.

“He said, ‘I quit chemo and it probably did more damage to me than the cancer did,'” Favre mentioned. “And he said, ‘I just hope I didn't quit it too late, but…I'm thankful I got a chance to play some shows. I finished them.'”

When it came to how the musician handled everything, it sounded like he did his best.

“[Keith] handled it with grace and faith and family and stood up to the cancer as good as you can,” he continued.

Toby Keith died on February 5 at the age of 62. He was known for his country hits Should've Been a Cowboy, Beer for My Horses, Red Solo Cup; I Love This Bar, and Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue. The musician was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2021.