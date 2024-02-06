Country singer Toby Keith has passed away at 62 after stomach cancer fight.

A country music icon

On February 6, Keith's family announced his passing.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” their statement began. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Nearly two years ago in 2022, Keith announced his stomach cancer diagnosis. At that point, he had been dealing with it since fall 2021.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” his statement began. “I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait,” the statement concluded.

Toby Keith had a career that spanned over three decades. He released 19 studio albums in his career, his most recent release came in 2021 with Peso in My Pocket. Keith also had released several compilation albums, Christmas albums, and had a bevy of hit singles.

Throughout his career, Keith also embarked on plenty of high-profile tours. He embarked on several co-headlining tours with the likes of Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins, and Eric Paslay.

He also got into the acting game. His acting debut came in 2006 when Keith starred in Broken Bridges. The drama chronicled the life of a country singer that is out of his prime. Lindsey Haun, Burt Reynolds, and Kelly Preston all starred in the film with Keith.