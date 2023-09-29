Country music legend Toby Keith opened up about his battle with stomach cancer as he prepared to receive the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards, CNN reports. The 62-year-old singer revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the autumn of 2021 and had been undergoing treatment since then.

In an exclusive interview with E! News published before the awards show, Keith described his journey as a “roller coaster.” He explained, “You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today.” In June, he shared the encouraging news that his tumor had shrunk by a third of its size.

Reflecting on his illustrious 30-year career in the country music industry, Keith expressed gratitude for the recognition he was receiving at the awards show. He described the experience as “mind-boggling” and reminisced about the years of hard work, songwriting, and performing.

At the People's Choice Country Awards, Toby Keith received the prestigious Country Icon Award. During his acceptance speech, he playfully quipped, “Bet you thought you’d never see me in skinny jeans.” He also expressed gratitude to the almighty for allowing him to be present at the event, acknowledging the support of his fans throughout his career.

The country icon treated the audience to a heartfelt performance of “Don't Let the Old Man In,” showcasing his enduring talent and resilience. Toby Keith, known for hits like “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me,” has left an indelible mark on the country music scene and continues to inspire fans with his music and his courageous battle against cancer.