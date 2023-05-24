Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Experience Egypt during its last golden age as Total War brings its players to Egypt next in the upcoming Total War Pharaoh expansion.

For starters, let’s talk about when Total War Pharaoh is coming out. According to the official website, as well as the above trailer, the expansion will come out on October 2023. They did not give an exact date for when exactly it will come out. However, we can expect them to release more details in the following months. The official website describes the expansion as such:

The old Pharaoh is dead and Egypt is calling out for a new leader. In the newest entry in the Total War franchise, uncover a breathtakingly vibrant recreation of ancient Egypt during its last golden age and experience the dramatic events that threaten its destruction. Can you rise above your adversaries to become Egypt’s last great Pharaoh and stand against the collapse of an iconic civilisation?

The game’s FAQ page gives us a little bit more information about the upcoming expansion. For starters, the game will have a total of eight playable factions, divided between three diverse cultures:

Egyptian Ramesses Seti Tausret Amenmesse

Canaanite Bay Irsu

Hittite Kurunta Suppiluliuma



At the moment, we only have information about Ramesses, whose playstyle is about “Quick progress” and “flexible and plentiful resources”, making him ideal for new players. His unit style, on the other hand, is “elite and adaptable”, consisting of “strong medium infantry and archers” and “charging chariots”. However, the “losses are additionally damaging”, so players will have to take care when playing him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The expansion will be available in three versions and is currently up for pre-order for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store:

Base Game ($59.99) Total War: Pharaoh base game

Deluxe Edition ($72.87) Total War: Pharaoh base game DLC Faction Pack 1 Digital Soundtrack

Dynasty Edition ($91.46) Total War: Pharaoh base game DLC Faction Pack 1 DLC Faction Pack 2 DLC Faction Pack 3 Digital Soundtrack



Compared to buying their contents at full price, the Deluxe Edition is 10% cheaper while the Dynasty Edition is 25% cheaper.

Additionally, players who pre-order Total War: Pharaoh will be able to participate during the game’s Early Access Weekend. Not only that, but they will also receive an Avatar of the Gods Cosmetic Pack for the eight playable faction leaders. They will also get the Heart of the Shardana Cosmetic Pack, which contains unique Sherden outfits for the bodyguard units. Players can receive these pre-order bonuses as long as they buy the game more than a week before the game’s official release.

A physical standard edition will also be available to select retailers in Europe later this year. It will contain download codes for the expansion, the pre-order bonuses, and a printed double-sided poster.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Total War: Pharaoh expansion. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.