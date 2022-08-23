‘Training camp is a long experience’: Aaron Rodgers dismisses impact of OTAs decision on Packers WRs

The 2022 season will feature a new-look Green Bay Packers team. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back after questions about his future lingered early on in the offseason, but his top target Davante Adams is gone. That will significantly change the dynamic of the Packers offense and how successful Rodgers is in 2022.

The turnover in Green Bay’s wide receiver room has been notable all throughout the offseason, and it has been an issue that has flared up at times throughout training camp. Rodgers is trying to figure out who he can rely on once the regular season rolls around, and there have been some growing pains along the way.

That has led some to wonder whether or not Aaron Rodgers could have used more time working with his new wide receivers over the offseason. That’s notable because Rodgers opted to skip OTAs this offseason and only report to mandatory minicamp. That lost time could have been helpful for Rodgers when it came to developing chemistry with his new wide receivers.

Rodgers, however, doesn’t believe that to be the case. Rodgers said that he believes that training camp offers an ample amount of time for him to work with his receivers, and doesn’t believe he could have accomplished more had he attended OTAs.

“You know, not really. Training camp is a long experience. There’s plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things that expect them to do in the regular season.” – Aaron Rodgers, ProFootballTalk

Aaron Rodgers is very good at what he does at quarterback, and chances are he will have the rest of his offense in order by the time Week 1 rolls around. But he may end up regretting his decision to skip OTAs if things don’t go the way he’s anticipating them to go, and it will be interesting to see how effective the Packers new wide receivers will be in the regular season.