Aaron Rodgers drops assessment on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers have never been known to use a high draft pick on the wide receiver position. They stuck to that trend in the 2022 NFL draft. They brought in two rookie receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Instead, they used their second-round pick and their fourth-round pick to address the position.

The Packers brought in North Dakota State wide receiver Christan Watson in the second round. They then doubled down, bringing in University of Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Christian Watson spent four seasons at NDSU. He appeared in 52 collegiate games, recording 105 receptions for 2,139 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs had four strong seasons at the University of Nevada. He recorded 225 receptions for 3,322 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns while appearing in 43 collegiate games.

Since arriving at the Packers, both rookie receivers have gained quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s attention.

Doubs has shined on the field, already establishing a connection with Rodgers. Watson, who has been injured, has taken a different approach, trying to learn what Rodgers sees on the field.

Recently, Aaron Rodgers in-depth offered some insight on both rookie receivers.

Aaron Rodgers goes in depth on rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Some good stuff in here: pic.twitter.com/MhR23DTdgn — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 22, 2022

When talking about Christian Watson, Rodgers stated, “Thought he was pretty good yesterday, thought he was pretty good today. He asks a lot of questions, he cares about it, he comes over and tries to get on the same page.”

Rodgers went on to say, “I enjoy his approach. He’s got a different skill set. He’s a big body who can run. Just got to get him a little more consistent tracking the ball down the field.”

Rodgers also noted the mental improvement that he has seen from Waston. He stated, “The thing that I’ve seen with him is just mentally, the improvement from day to day. Yesterday, we did a kind of spur-of-the-moment adjustment in a period and I told him what to do in the huddle, and it’s something he’s never done before and he went out and did it perfectly. It’s those little things like that start to gain that trust and confidence that gets you excited about things.”

This praise is worth noting for Watson. With the departure of star wide receiver Davante Adams, the Packers will have receptions up for grabs. Building a strong, reliable connection with Rodgers will solidify Watson a spot.

Rodgers then went on to talk about Romeo Doubs. He set the bar high for his rookie receiver, saying “I think the standard for him is not going to be maybe the standard for a normal rookie that we’ve had here in the past four to five years. He’s going to be expected to play based on his performance so far in camp. So we’ve got to hold him to a standard that I know he’s capable of reaching.”

Rodgers also noted that Doubs has done several things that you can’t just teach on a football field.

If both rookies can come in from day one of the regular season and become talented receiving options, this offense could be headed in a good place. With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, a backfield consisting of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, and other reliable receivers in Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb, this team could make a Super Bowl run.