Travis Kelce is leaning even more into his non-football entertainment career with news swirling that he is in negotiations to host an upcoming reboot of the popular Fox game show “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”
The reboot, as reported by Variety, would be for streamer Amazon Prime Video this time around and word is that it would be a celebrity-centered version of the series.
The original “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” was hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy (of “You Might Be A Redneck…” fame). It pitted contestants against fifth graders to gauge who was smarter — the students with their sponge-like brains in the midst of their prime schooling years, or adults who might be older and wiser overall but far removed from elementary school subject matters.
The conceit proved a winning formula with audiences. The show ran for three seasons, starting in 2007, on Fox before going into syndication. It then had a fourth season on Fox, before shifting over to Nickelodeon with a new host, John Cena.
Variety reports that the new version “would rely on celebrity guests rather than children,” according to people familiar with the negotiations. Does that mean that the program might be called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? It's too soon to say.
Variety further notes that “there are some questions… about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football.”
That may be true but somehow he's finding time to host an award-winning popular podcast during the football season with his brother Jason Kelce (New Heights), win the last two Super Bowls, host and make a guest cameo on SNL and maintain a relationship with the biggest pop star on the planet, Taylor Swift.
So something tells me Travis Kelce will have no problem figuring out how to add game show hosting duties to his impressively full plate. But whether he's smarter than other celebrities, or a fifth grader, remains to be seen.