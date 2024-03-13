Jason and Travis Kelce, New Heights hosts, just won iHeartMedia's podcast of the year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony was held on Monday at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.

Other winners include best emerging podcast to Bobby Althoff's Really Good Podcast, best sports podcast to Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, best TV and film podcast to Paul Scheer's How Did This Get Made? and best comedy podcast to Adam Devine and Blake Anderson's This Is Important.

The jabroni New Heights and the 92 percenters/Swifties

New Heights was launched in September 2022. The Kelces discuss football, pop culture and their own personal lives. The brothers accepted the award through a video. They thanked their fans/listeners, called the 92 percenters as well as the Swifties.

The Swifties swiftly became part of the 92 percenters when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis started dating Taylor Swift.

Jason said, “Listen, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis like us, to receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all of the 92 percenters out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement a week ago.

“Thank you, guys, for everything. We truly do have the best fanbase in the entire world,” Travis added.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Eagles' Fletcher Cox

Jack Winter ·

Drew Brees' awesome gesture for Jason Kelce.

Nick Meyer ·

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with a crowd

Autumn Hawkins ·

In case you didn't know, the New Heights fanbase is called 92 percenters due to a “statistic” that Jason mentioned regarding the QB sneak working “92% of the time.” The podcasts listeners ran with it and has been their name since.

For the Icon Awards, Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom, hosts of Wrongful Conviction, were given the Social Impact Icon Award. The 2024 Pioneer Icon Award went to Heavyweight host Jonathan Goldstein. YouTube's Innovator Award went to the podcast Rotten Mango.

See the full list of winners below and the nominees here:

Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford:

  • New Heights

Best Business & Finance:

  • How I Built This

Best Comedy:

  • This Is Important

Best Crime:

  • Crime Junkie

Best Pop Culture:

  • Watch What Crappens

Best Food Podcast Award Presented by Planet Oat:

  • Sporkful

Best Wellness & Fitness:

  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Best History:

  • Revisionist History

Best Kids & Family:

  • Good Inside with Dr. Becky

Best Music:

  • Popcast

Best News:

  • Pivot

Best Fiction:

  • The Mantawauk Caves

Best Sports:

  • Club Shay Shay

Best Science:

  • Radio Lab

Best Technology:

  • Hard Fork

Best Ad Read:

  • SmartLess

Best Overall Host:

  • Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)

Best Overall Ensemble:

  • New Heights

Best Political:

  • Pod Save America

Best TV & Film:

  • How Did This Get Made?

Best Spanish Language:

  • Leyendas Legendarias

Best Advice / Inspirational:

  • We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle

Best Beauty & Fashion:

  • Lipstick On The Rim

Best Travel:

  • Atlas Obscura

Best Green:

  • Climate of Change

Best Spirituality & Religion:

  • Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts

Best Branded Podcast: 

  • Symptomatic (Novartis)

Best Emerging:

  • The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff

Best International:

  • The Imperfect