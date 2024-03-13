Jason and Travis Kelce, New Heights hosts, just won iHeartMedia's podcast of the year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The ceremony was held on Monday at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.
Other winners include best emerging podcast to Bobby Althoff's Really Good Podcast, best sports podcast to Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, best TV and film podcast to Paul Scheer's How Did This Get Made? and best comedy podcast to Adam Devine and Blake Anderson's This Is Important.
The jabroni New Heights and the 92 percenters/Swifties
New Heights was launched in September 2022. The Kelces discuss football, pop culture and their own personal lives. The brothers accepted the award through a video. They thanked their fans/listeners, called the 92 percenters as well as the Swifties.
The Swifties swiftly became part of the 92 percenters when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis started dating Taylor Swift.
Jason said, “Listen, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis like us, to receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all of the 92 percenters out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award.”
The former Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement a week ago.
“Thank you, guys, for everything. We truly do have the best fanbase in the entire world,” Travis added.
In case you didn't know, the New Heights fanbase is called 92 percenters due to a “statistic” that Jason mentioned regarding the QB sneak working “92% of the time.” The podcasts listeners ran with it and has been their name since.
For the Icon Awards, Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom, hosts of Wrongful Conviction, were given the Social Impact Icon Award. The 2024 Pioneer Icon Award went to Heavyweight host Jonathan Goldstein. YouTube's Innovator Award went to the podcast Rotten Mango.
See the full list of winners below and the nominees here: