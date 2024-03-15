While some athletes find love in college, others just have a thing for celebrities. Given that athletes often live a public lifestyle, it makes sense to also have a partner who's used to being under the bright lights. With athletes dating celebrities, it's safe to say that they are indeed a power couple. Let's take a closer look at Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift and the most famous athlete-celebrity couples.
10. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s powerful full speeches at the #NAACPImageAwards
“Even as we demand equality at the top of our lungs, we consistently fail to extend our advocacy to protect some of our most vulnerable.”
There's no question that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have sufficient star power. Wade won three NBA championships as a player. On the other hand, Union has appeared in several hits such as 10 Things I Hate About You, Bad Boys II, and Bring It On, and was a judge on America's Got Talent for one season.
Since tying the knot in 2014, the couple has welcomed one child named Zaya. Furthermore, Union also serves as a stepmother for Wade's other children.
9. Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are now engaged, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/7h4sMlpoOV
Although Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers failed to capture Super Bowl 58, the 49ers running back will receive plenty of comfort from his fiancée, Olivia Culpo. The couple got engaged last April 2023.
Since then, the Sports Illustrated model has been supportive of McCaffrey's career. In fact, she was also in attendance at Super Bowl 58.
8. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens marries baseball player Cole Tucker pic.twitter.com/OxZwsZ9tIj
Although Vanessa Hudgens may have portrayed Gabriella in High School Musical as someone who loved a basketball player, in real life, her heart belongs to shortstop Cole Tucker, who signed a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners and was invited to spring training.
After going official in 2021, the star-studded couple became engaged two years later before announcing their marriage in December.
7. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Congratulations to Mike Fisher on his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and thanks to @CarrieUnderwood and the entire family for being there to cheer him on this past Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/5I81sqIBDX
After rising to fame for becoming the fourth winner of American Idol, Carrie Underwood continued to write songs revolving around love. In the end, the Before He Cheats singer married former Nashville Predators star Mike Fisher.
Underwood and the NHL star tied the knot in 2010. Since then, the couple has been going strong and even welcomed a pair of children together.
6. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns in Paris 23😍 pic.twitter.com/LjgKPn6dvx
Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the key players for the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves and is currently working his way back from a knee injury. But when he's not playing basketball, the All-Star big man loves spending time with reality-television star Jordyn Woods.
The couple have been going strong, despite their busy respective careers. In fact, their love story saw them go from being best friends to being lovers, like a tale as old as time.
5. Ciara and Russell Wilson
✨Manifesting✨ a relationship like #Ciara and #RussellWilson's. (🎥: Instagram) #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/zLMtGoU0vG
Speaking of star-studded couples and couple goals, there's no doubt that R&B singer Ciara and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson should be in the conversation. Since sharing their vows in 2016, the couple has welcomed four beautiful children together.
Moreover, they're also highly successful in their respective careers. However, Wilson is starting a new chapter in his career after signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are goals pic.twitter.com/kbMOwjTeZK
At one point, Kate Upton took the world by storm as a magazine model, particularly for Sports Illustrated. While establishing her career, she also fell in love with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
Upton has been very supportive of Verlander's baseball career since Day 1. In fact, the couple got married just days after Verlander and the Astros won the World Series. Furthermore, even if Verlander has been busy with the Astros, Upton remains as a solid support system for him.
3. David and Victoria Beckham
.@VictoriaBeckham and David Beckham are an elegant pair at the #RoyalWedding. https://t.co/jaVF0384sr pic.twitter.com/zHrClmjHMZ
When it comes to power couples, there's no doubt that David and Victoria Beckham come to mind. Many agree that both of them have garnered plenty of success in their respective careers.
Furthermore, they also committed to a love story that can only be dreamed by many. Years later, the couple continues to be strong together in their marriage.
2. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfield
New Power Couple: Josh Allen Has Rebounded From His Breakup By Apparently Dating Hailee Steinfeld https://t.co/CBFTaZ9fli pic.twitter.com/MyufQDmD0p
Although Josh Allen wasn't able to work it out with Brittany Williams, the Buffalo Bills star quarterback did find love again with Flashlight singer Hailee Steinfeld. The couple has been romantically linked since 2023. With the Bills suffering another early playoff exit, Allen should have plenty of time to spend with Steinfeld, as they get to know more about each other.
1. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
See the sweet moment Travis Kelce found Taylor Swift after winning the Super Bowl https://t.co/V7yN8FN2TY pic.twitter.com/6lDWB9q2ZM
Arguably the hottest relationship in entertainment today, a lot of Swifties have plenty of reason to believe that Travis Kelce will finally be the hit country singer's endgame. Although nothing is set in stone, Taylor Swift and Kelce have been going strong.
Aside from being supportive of each other's successful careers, the couple seem to be headed in the right direction. In fact, the star-studded couple are even starting to get involved in each other's families. Nevertheless, as fans, we could only wish happiness for these two star-studded love birds.
Nevertheless, this is all we know about Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift and the most famous athlete-celebrity couples.