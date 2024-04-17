The Minnesota Twins visit the Baltimore Orioles for the final game of a three game set Wednesday afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Pablo Lopez will start against Tyler Wells for the series finale.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Orioles Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -118
Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +100
Over: 8 (-104)
Under: 8 (-118)
How to Watch Twins vs. Orioles
Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports North, MASN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Minnesota needs Lopez to have one of his better games on the mound in this one. Lopez is coming off a rough start, but his first two were solid. Despite that rough start, Lopez is still getting opponents to chase 35.1 percent of the time, and whiff at a 31.3 percent rate. He has great stuff, but is just left it a little too hittable in his last start. Expect him to bounce back in this one. If he can have a good game, the Twins will come out on top.
Minnesota has a chance to put up some runs in this game. Wells has allowed at least three runs and five hits in all of his starts this season. He is also not striking out a lot of batters. There is going to be a lot of contact in this game, the Twins just have to make sure it is solid. Minnesota has struggled thus far on the season, and that did not change in Tuesday's game. However, if they can put together some good at-bats, they will win this game.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
Baltimore has Tyler Wells on the mound, and he is not doing great. However, the Twins are not the best offensive team. Minnesota ranks in the bottom-5 in the MLB in batting average, on-base percentage, whiff percentage, and zone contact percentage. In all, the Twins have just not been able to get anything going at the plate to begin this season. This game is a great chance for Wells to get his season back on track. If he can take advantage of a struggling offense, the Orioles will win this game.
Wells had a great 2023 season, and he was able to shut down the Twins in his one start. He threw six innings and allowed just two runs on six hits. That would be a fantastic stat line to repeat in this game. The Twins have not changed much on the offensive side, so it is the same caliber team. Minnesota may have some different players in their lineup, but their team is largely the same. If Wells can have another shutdown performance, the Orioles are going to win this game.
Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick
This is actually a solid pitching matchup. It is early in the season, so do not look too much into the individual stats of the pitchers. However, the hitting is where I will focus. The Orioles are the better offensive team, and the better team overall so I like them to win this game. I am going to take the Orioles moneyline.
Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (+100)