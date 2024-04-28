The New York Yankees will begin a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Camden Yards at Oriole Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Yankees-Orioles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers. Significantly, they have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games.
The Orioles are coming off an embarrassing series where they lost two of three at home to the Oakland Athletics. Overall, they have gone 6-4 over 10 games.
The Yankees will go with Clarke Schmidt. He is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two in a win over the Oakland Athletics. Schmidt is 3-2 with a 4.33 ERA and one save in nine appearances against the Orioles.
The Orioles won the season series 7-6 last season. Yet, the teams split the six games at Camden Yards. Both teams will try to get the first strike for the 2024 season.
Grayson Rodriguez starts for the Orioles. He is 3-1 with a 4.45 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his last outing, going 4 1/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Rodriguez dominated the Yankees in his one start last season, tossing six shutout innings on three hits while striking out four.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds
New York Yankees: +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline: +116
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline: -136
Over: 9 (-106)
Under: 9 (-114)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles
Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT
TV: YES Network and MASN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees are having a great season so far. Mainly, their hitting has been inconsistent. They are 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, 11th in runs, third in home runs, and 11th in slugging percentage.
Anthony Volpe is the new leadoff hitter in the Bronx. But he needs to do a better job of getting on base. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .106 (5 for 47) in his career against the Orioles with two home runs, three RBIs, and six runs and a stolen base. Volpe needs to shorten his swing and find a way to get on base. By doing this, he will give the big hitters behind him a chance to drive some runs home.
Juan Soto is one of those big hitters. So far, his Yankees stint has been solid. Soto is batting .297 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 17 runs over 27 games in his career against the Orioles. Now, he hopes to keep the momentum going against the birds and get some production to begin this series.
Aaron Judge is currently the most famous Yankee in the Bronx, especially after his 62-homer season a couple of seasons ago. Amazingly, he is hitting .311 with 39 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 94 runs over 95 career games against the O's. Judge will look to maintain his dominance against the Orioles.
But the Yankees also will need some good production from Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres. Significantly, Rizzo has career stats of .245 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and one run over 19 games against the Orioles, while Torres is .301 with 21 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 53 runs over 82 games against the Orioles.
The Yankees remain elite on the mound. Significantly, they are second in the majors in team ERA. The only issue they might have is walks, where they rank seventh.
The Yankees will cover the spread if they can generate some good scoring innings. Then, they need Schmidt to avoid mistakes.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles remain an elite hitting club. Currently, they rank fifth in batting average, third in runs, second in slugging percentage, and first in home runs. But the Orioles also are 15th in on-base percentage.
Gunnar Henderson hopes for better results against the Yanks. So far, he is clipping .262 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 10 runs in his career against the Yankees. Ryan Mountcastle has struggled against the Bronx Bombers. So far, he is hitting just .228 with six home runs, 25 RBIs, and 18 runs over 47 games against New York.
Anthony Santander is also struggling. Currently, he has career stats of .209 with 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 25 runs over 55 games against the Yankees. Adley Rutschman has been the opposite, as he did well against the Yankees in his rookie season. Last season, he hit .361 with one home run, six RBIs, and 15 runs over 22 games against the Yankees.
But the Orioles are 12th in team ERA. Yet, they are also fifth in walks per nine innings. They hope to get the best of Rodriguez as he tries to avoid making mistakes down the middle.
The Orioles will cover the spread if they can get to Schmidt early. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes against the dangerous hitters in the Yankee lineup.
Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick
This has all the makings of a great pitcher's duel to start the season. Therefore, look for both pitchers to fine-tune their games to start this big four-game patch in Baltimore. The Yankees will look to carry the momentum from their series in Milwaukee into Baltimore. While their offense has been red-hot, they will also face a pitcher who dominated them last season. Likewise, Schmidt is solid and will do everything he can to keep this lineup down. The under covers the spread.
Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Under: 9 (-114)