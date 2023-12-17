In a pivotal moment at UFC 296, Leon Edwards not only defended his welterweight title against Colby Covington but etched his name in the history books, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, by surpassing the legendary Georges St-Pierre's unbeaten streak. Edwards, with a record of 22-3, 1 NC, now boasts a remarkable 13-fight unbeaten streak, the second longest in the division's history.

The clash with Covington at T-Mobile Arena was more than a title defense; it was an opportunity for Edwards to elevate his status in the annals of mixed martial arts. The Jamaican-born fighter, who calls Birmingham, England, home, showcased not only his skill in the Octagon but also a resilience that has kept him undefeated since 2015.

Leon Edwards' dominance over Covington was a testament to his well-rounded abilities. Despite the emotional turmoil preceding the fight, with Covington's distasteful remarks about Edwards' deceased father, the welterweight champion remained composed and focused. Edwards, 32, demonstrated superior striking, effective grappling, and strategic control throughout the bout, ultimately securing a clear unanimous decision.

The significance of this victory goes beyond the immediate triumph over Covington. Edwards now holds the second-longest active unbeaten streak in the UFC, tied with Islam Makhachev. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that it surpasses the streak of none other than Georges St-Pierre, a UFC Hall of Famer widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time (GOAT).

St-Pierre's influence on Edwards extended beyond the Octagon. After the prefight news conference, where Covington's derogatory remarks added an emotional layer to the showdown, it was St-Pierre who reached out to offer guidance. The respect Edwards holds for St-Pierre is palpable. “I consider [St-Pierre] the GOAT, and I want to surpass him,” Edwards declared, showcasing his ambition to go beyond the achievements of the UFC legend.

The desire to surpass St-Pierre speaks to Leon Edwards' hunger for greatness and the acknowledgment that legends like St-Pierre have set the bar. St-Pierre's text to Edwards not only demonstrated camaraderie among fighters but also showcased the passing of the torch from one generation to the next.

With back-to-back victories over former pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman and now a decisive win against Covington, Edwards has solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division. The 13-fight unbeaten streak represents not just a numerical accomplishment but a testament to consistency, skill, and a champion's mentality.

As Leon Edwards basks in the glory of this historic moment, the MMA world is left to contemplate his place in the pantheon of greats. The welterweight division, known for its storied rivalries and legendary champions, now has a new chapter written by the resilient and determined Leon Edwards, who, in surpassing Georges St-Pierre's streak, has carved out a significant legacy of his own.