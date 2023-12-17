Leon Edwards rightly rips Colby Covington for his insenensitive remarks prior to losing the bout at UFC 296

In a resounding victory at a highly anticipated UFC 296, Leon Edwards not only defended his welterweight championship but also silenced the controversy surrounding Colby Covington's distasteful remarks about Edwards' deceased father. The tension between the fighters reached a boiling point at the prefight news conference, where Covington callously suggested that Edwards' late father should be in hell, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, and used the tragedy as a means of taunting him.

Edwards, visibly affected, threw a water bottle at Covington during the heated exchange, prompting a separation between the two fighters. Edwards' father was tragically shot and killed when Edwards was just 13 years old, making the comments particularly hurtful.

In a postfight interview, Edwards revealed the emotional toll the prefight incident took on him, expressing rage and the difficulty he faced in calming down. “This guy used my dad's death as entertainment. It took a lot for me to calm down and stay focused and come into this fight. You can't use my dad's death as entertainment, and that's what he did,” Edwards stated, labeling Covington as a “dirty human being.”

The fight itself served as a platform for Edwards to respond emphatically to Covington's disrespectful remarks. Dominating Covington for five rounds, Edwards secured a clear unanimous decision, retaining his welterweight title. The crowd at T-Mobile Arena, initially divided in their reception of the fighters, ultimately cheered for Edwards, who controlled the fight both in stand-up and grappling exchanges.

Despite being known for his wrestling prowess, Covington looked ‘slow and old' according to UFC president Dana White while struggling to impose his game plan. He went 2 of 10 on takedown attempts. Edwards, on the other hand, demonstrated his versatility with effective takedowns and overall superior performance.

As the final horn sounded, Edwards stood with the confidence of a job well done, while Covington, in his third attempt at the welterweight title, fell short once again. Despite the pre-fight focus on Covington's provocative antics, Edwards proved himself as a true champion, extending his unbeaten streak to 13 fights.

The victory not only solidifies Edwards' position as a dominant force in the welterweight division but may also bring long-overdue acknowledgment. Despite notable wins over Kamaru Usman and a convincing performance against Nate Diaz, Edwards has often been overshadowed. Jeff Wagenheim noted, “The man showed Saturday that he is a true champ,” suggesting that this victory could finally elevate Edwards to the recognition he deserves.

In contrast, Covington's performance raises questions about the sustainability of his brash persona, with the defeat adding to his 0-3 record in UFC undisputed title fights. As the MMA community reflects on UFC 296, Leon Edwards emerges not only as a champion in the Octagon but as a fighter who overcame personal adversity with resilience and triumph.